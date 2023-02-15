The championship word was “genealogical.”

Timothy Cline, an eighth grader at Helena Middle School, asked for the language of origin, the definition of the word and for it to be used in a sentence.

“G-E-N-E…" Cline stopped. "Can I start again?”

The judges confirmed Cline could start again as long as he used the same letters he already said.

“G-E-N-E…” Cline paused, hesitant to say the next letter. “A-L-O-G-I-C-A-L.”

Siobhan Hathhorn, board of trustee chair for Helena Public Schools who was pronouncing the words, confirmed he was correct. Applause broke out as Cline was declared the winner of Lewis and Clark County's 58th Spelling Bee on Wednesday morning. Cline also won last year's county spelling bee, which was online due to COVID-19.

“I hadn’t expected to come this far,” said Cline. “It was very, very stressful at the end, but I’m just happy to be here … Last year, it was online, which was a lot less stressful.”

The final round, round 10, was between eighth grader Salem Malkin of Helena Christian School and Cline. Malkin was given the word “hackneyed,” but left out the “y." Cline stepped up to the microphone and correctly spelt the word “bumptious.” He then was given the championship word to spell.

Helena Middle School seventh grader Maizy Parrett and eighth grader Ollie Grotzke competed against each other for third place. Parrett spelt “marionette” correctly, but Grotzke misspelled “vacuousness.”

Parrett will be an alternate while Cline and Malkin prepare to head to the Treasure State Spelling Bee at Montana State University on March 11. Winners from this spelling bee go onto the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, on May 30-June 1.

Round one of the spelling bee saw three contestants get eliminated. In round two, eight were eliminated, five back to back. Round three had three eliminations. Round four saw two eliminations. In round six, two contestants were eliminated. Four contestants were left for the next four rounds.

Twenty-four students ranging from fifth to eighth grade competed from C.R. Anderson Middle School, Augusta, Helena Area Christian Home Educators, Helena Christian School, Helena Middle School and East Valley Middle School. Helena Middle School students made it the furthest on average, going into round six with five out of the six students being HMS students.

The three judges were Jean Falley, Glenda Anderson and Linda Kindrick. Lewis and Clark County Superintendent Katrina Chaney directed the spelling bee.