In a battle of green, white and orange vs. red, white and blue, three Irish debaters went up against three American pugilistic orators at Carroll College’s Irish Night.

The topic that had the audience on the edge of their seats and tugged at patriotic heartstrings?

Which is better, Irish or American sports?

“We let Butte have St. Paddy’s Day to themselves, but now it’s Carroll’s turn to celebrate all-things Irish,” Brent Northup, Talking Saints debate coach and chair of Communications at Carroll, said Thursday night.

The three Irish debaters, Ailbhe Noonan, 25, Gavin Dowd, 24, and Oliver McKenna from Cork, 19, won the Irish Times national championship on Feb. 17 in Dublin. Part of the prize is a tour of American colleges, spanning from Tennessee to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Montana. Ailbhe and Gavin are law students at Blackhall Place: Law Society of Ireland and Oliver is a first-year engineering student at Munster Technological University in Cork.

“We didn’t know whether the U.S. tour was going ahead this year,” said Noonan. “We win this award and this deep-accented American man comes up to us and says ‘I need your passports,’ and we were like ‘who are you and why do you need our passports?’”

Helena is the Irish debaters' last stop before they’re set to fly out early Sunday. The debate started around 7:30 p.m. and centered around whether Irish sports, such as hurling and Gaelic football, were better than American sports such as baseball and American football. The American debaters were Talking Saints seniors Vicente Gallardo, Roisin O'Neill and Hellie Badaruddin.

The Irish went first with Noonan off to a promising start with points such as American sports don’t travel well outside of the country, American sports are more about capitalism than community and that people in America have to be paid to play sports whereas folks in Ireland do it for free.

“We do know that there is one thing the U.S. is doing wrong with Irish sports. We learned from Hellie that hurling is the No. 1 sport for scrotum injuries in the U.S… I don’t think that’s an issue in Ireland,” said Noonan. “...(Americans) need to be tricked into watching their sports. You need ads and pageantry. If you ask most people who won the Super Bowl this year, the answer is Rihanna.”

Gallardo responded first on the American side with points such as diversity in America’s sports with players coming from all over the world to play. He noted how American sports do have community and encourage participation from a wide array of people, even those who aren’t athletic.

“American sports aren’t just professional sports. They encourage a mass participation all the way down to the high school level. We have hometown heroes, and as a proud Butte Central alumni, I’ll let you know that after Dougie Peoples buzzer beater three to win the state championship, I framed an 8 by 10 of him that I pray to every night,” joked Gallardo.

Peoples, a Butte Central High basketball senior, was recently named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Dowd was up next for the Fighting Irish, claiming American sports lack loyalty.

“In Ireland, moving to a different team, playing for a different parish is like fighting a war for a different country. It is treasonous,” said Dowd. “Also to respond to Vinny’s point on diversity, I think our team has great diversity -- we have two red-haired men and one woman, which represents the Irish population in a microcosm.”

Dowd joked that no one had touched on Ireland’s best sport yet -- competitive drinking.

“A sport which is an endurance test, lasting anywhere between two and 10 hours. It’s so extreme that children are legally prohibited from participating, and it is demanding on all internal organs," said Dowd.

Badaruddin pulled middle duty for the Talking Saints, stating points such as pride in one’s country and accessibility of sports with Fantasy Football and March Madness.

“I’m going to tell you why as a fan, I’d rather lose all my money on my fantasy team. I’d rather watch the Seattle Mariners lose another season, and I’d rather watch grown men weep as they watch as the Atlanta Falcons give up a 25-point lead to Tom Brady than spend a single day as an Irish sports fan,” she said.

She also touched on commercialization and the investment in sports beyond just the game in America.

“In Ireland, you watch gingers hitting each other with sticks for a while, but in America, you get entertainment, a show, a performance," Badaruddin said. "There’s more to it than just a game."

McKenna rounded out the round for team Guinness, citing the longevity and the history of Irish sports.

“The idea of using your hurley to fight in battles as Gavin was saying, it’s true,” said McKenna. “...When the rising was happening, there was a major overlap in the number of people who joined the (Gaelic Athletic Association) and joined the Irish volunteer army. People would go get their hurleys from the GAA and then go over and fight the British.”

Last up was Irish American dual citizen O’Neill who claimed American sports do it “bigger, badder and better.”

She refuted that Irish people were tougher because hurling didn’t have helmets involved until 2009 calling it “an issue.”

“I think that Irish people probably need to drink that much because their head hurts that bad,” joked Roisin.

The audience decided in the end that the Talking Saints posed a better argument that Irish sports weren’t better than American sports -- however, much of the audience may have been biased because they were American.

Before the debate, the Tiernan Irish Dancers ranging ages 3 to 18 put on traditional Irish dancing for a half hour with bouncing curls and all. The Brennan family offered up some Irish and country tunes next with tin whistles, mandolins, guitars, banjos and harmonicas followed by Irish Soda bread provided by Sodexo.

“Montana has a proud Irish tradition, and Carroll has a long legacy of Irish alums,” said Northup. “All our campus food at Sodexo – every bite - is baked in Irish sounds supplied by the cheerful voice of Clare O’Malley, catering manager.”

The Irish debaters will spend their last two days skiing at Great Divide and exploring Montana’s most Irish town, Butte, with Butte native Gallardo.

McKenna stated that he’s excited to see the Berkeley Pit. Debate partners Noonan and Dowd said they realized Irish privilege was definitely a thing in America, especially in unlikely places such as Helmville -- wait till they get to Butte.

“We saw it in Helmville,” said Dowd. “We would go into the salon the Copper Queen, which was lovely and everyone was so friendly, but these are small, small communities so when you walk in all the heads turn then you tell them you’re Irish and straight away your best friends, and they went to tell you about their family. Being from Ireland is a super power.”