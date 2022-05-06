Vigilante Day Parade winners announced

After two years of COVID-19 disruptions, the Vigilante Day Parade returned to downtown Helena Friday with 75 floats built by local high school students.

Helena Public Schools officials said 35% of all Helena High and Capital High students participated in this year’s parade, which was first held in 1924. Their floats were intended to portray the history of the Helena area.

The senior class won the A.J. Roberts Cup with 52% participation, the junior class placed second with 39%, the sophomore class placed third with 28%, and the freshman class placed fourth with 26%.

The winners by category are as follows:

Grand Champion

Last Chance Gulch During the Gold Rush: Marisa Pargot, Erik Callery, Laurel Maronick, Isaac Nehring, Eva Santos, Evan Stefaniak and Naomi Sweeney.

Most Historically Accurate (Montana Historical Society)

Henry Sieben’s Cattle Ranch: Alyvia Sperry, Nathan Dupler, Bryton Kipp, Collin Leckner, Cameron Mann, Evangeline Och, Avery Powell, Tyten Sichelstiel and Iyana Stanger.

American Indian

1922 MT State Fair Inter-Tribal Indian Relay Race: Deacon Eagleman, Ace Dolecheck, Chey Harris, Clay Kroll and Trenton Salway.

Historic Helena

1.Helena’s State Fair (1909-1915): Malea Brancamp, Aricia Campillo, Caleb Dalton, Jordan Escamilla, JaeLynn Fishburn, Brisies Gauer, Phoenix Griego, Sean Herrera, Collin Hurlburt, Jacob Janacaro, Abby Simmons, Cindy Simmons, Jesse Taylor and Brooklynn White Pittman.

2. Last Chance Stampede (Began 1960): Sam Petersen, Caitlyn Brown, Brynn Cotton, Jadyn Gilliam, Tristyn Gilliam, Lane Kosena, Keaton Normandy, Zach Pullin, Madeline Stroman and Alek Zimmerman.

3. Mann Gulch Fire (1949): Taylor Parisot, Ian Rasmann, Sam Schiltz, Trey Schlepp, Dimitri Sebastian, Elliot Stimpson and Henry Sund.

Pioneer Life

1. Belmont Ski Club, Now Great Divide: Tanner Miller, Ryal Evans, Trevin Kockler, Logan Kosena, Logan Lysager, Colin Richem and Casey Terry.

2. Dorothy’s Rooms (Brothel): Carlin Onstad, Keiran Boyle, Kenzie Grotbo, Aiden Kelly, RaeAnn Lowen, Emma Hopkins and Ella Shropshire and Isabel Beasley.

Helena Business

1. KTVH TV - First Television Station in Helena: Jacob Curry, Mike Bartsch, Alex Brisko, Logan Colberg, Tyler Cutler, Alexis Jacobs, McKenna Robertson and Tucker Zanto.

2. Imperial Lanes Bowling (1957): Kennedy Pocha, Jack Anderson, Lance Baumgart, Jenna Boltz, Jacob Brown, Abigail Ecke, Sarah Logan, Tycen Mooney, Carter Perlinski, Hayden Langemo and Mikayli McDowell.

3. Helena Brewery: Henry Gross, Cole Christensen, Luke Dowdy, Hudson Grovom, Luke Hanson, Quinn Hanson, Colton Lindgren, Joey Michelotti, Nick Michelotti and Hayden Optiz.

Famous People

Fannie Sperry Steele: Destiny Estep, Liz Bowen, Madison Curry, Ruby Forman, Keelie Hankins, Amelia Hansen, Ethan Martin, Drew Morgan, John Pida, Sienna Pisciarelli, Aydan Tomlin and Tyler Zito.

Mining and Transportation

Last Chance Gulch During the Gold Rush: Neillea Warden, Alyssa Kline and Melony Campbell.

Antique Vehicles

Allis Chalmers in All its Glory: Philip Patten.

