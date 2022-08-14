UM's Mansfield Center hosts 18 international scholars for summer program

Many of the Study of the U.S. Institute (SUSI) scholars in the "2022 Institute on Youth, Workforce Development, and Closing the Skills Gap" arrived in a part of America most of them had never seen or heard of before - Montana.

“I had another friend from Trinidad and Tobago who was selected and got New York as their location. I wanted New York too because I had heard of it before and wanted to visit, but New York is for history. I got Montana because I am focused on education and development,” said Dr. Alvinelle Matthew, a SUSI scholar from Trinidad and Tobago. “I 150% enjoyed Montana. It was excellent and diverse in experiences.”

The SUSI program was the first in-person program since 2019 hosted by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center of the University of Montana. It took place over five weeks from July 6 to Aug. 10.

The SUSI program's book states that the program’s goal is to “emphasize the importance of thinking critically across disciplines and debating difficult questions in seeking to define American culture and society while reflecting on how similar issues play out in the scholars' home countries.”

There were 18 international scholars from 18 different countries in attendance. Among the countries represented were Mozambique, Côte d’Ivoire, Bahrain, Israel, Mongolia, Argentina, Moldova and more.

The SUSI program is through a three-year competitive grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that the University of Montana received. It is funded by federal dollars that are invested back into local Montana hotels, restaurants, transportation and more. It's an all-inclusive program, including flights, lodging, travel, food, and a stipend.

“We’re really honored to host SUSI scholars because Montana has a unique style of hospitality to offer these scholars, different from somewhere like New York,” said Anne Hanson, program manager at the Mansfield Center. “We’re rich in Native history. There’s Glacier and more. It is wonderful. When they leave they say that Americans are the kind, helpful people who always have a smile.”

The University of Montana manages this grant that three other institutes are also a part of. At New York University, SUSI scholars focus on American culture and society; at University of Delaware, SUSI scholars focus on foreign policy; and at Arizona State, SUSI scholars focus on media and journalism.

Montana's SUSI program highlights the state’s range of educational institutions, especially community colleges, and their role in preparing students with the right skills to enter the workforce. The 18 scholars spent time at Missoula College, Helena College, Flathead Valley Community College, Highlands College and Salish Kootenai College.

While in Montana, the group also met with representatives of the private job sector (LumanAd), government (Montana Department of Labor and Industry), and Anaconda Job Corps.

SUSI scholar Matthew is the vice president of human resources and a lecturer at the College of Science, Technology, and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago. She holds a doctorate in philosophy in social policy with an emphasis on human resource development from the University of the West Indies and two master’s degrees in human resource management and psychology counseling.

Another SUSI international scholar was Dr. Akhtar. Akhtar is the professor and director of Blended Learning Center at Daffodil International University in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He has been a driving force behind the country's Blended, Online and Digital (BOLD) Education with his unique background in both IT and education. He is the founding professor and head of the ICT and Education Departments of Bangladesh’s first digital university, Bangabandhu Digital University (BDU) and the founder of IUTOnline Education.

“I believe (the SUSI program) is a great opportunity for us in developing countries. Bangladesh is moving ahead and going to be a developed country by 2041,” said Akhtar. “I came here for the excellent education system in the U.S. at different levels starting from primary to higher education and to learn how they’re operating, particularly during the Covid and post-Covid situation.”

Akhtar recently published an opinion piece in the Daily Sun reflecting about how higher education institutes in Bangladesh can access different streams of revenue to boost the economy through blended online education.

“Online education doesn’t have a very good perception in the community (Bangladesh). The people do not like online education, but because of Covid, they’re learning what is important for us in the coming days,” said Akhtar.

Both Matthew and Akhtar were surprised at America's opportunities for high schoolers to receive college credits or to take college courses, and they both wanted to implement initiatives like these in their home countries to close the skills gap.

For Matthew, her time spent at Salish Kootenai College and on a Montana Native reservation was a standout moment in the program.

The 18 scholars visited a buffalo range, where they watched the documentary “In the Spirit of Atatice” about the National Bison Range northwest of Missoula with Salish Kootenai faculty.

“Meeting with the Natives and hearing their stories, how they don’t have the same opportunities, shows they’re not living a rich and better life like other Americans,” said Matthew. “They’re not necessarily in a state of grief over what was taken, but they’re trying to keep their culture and language alive and keep their land. It is a sad history. They’re moving forward. (It’s) similar to the colonization of Trinidad and Tobago under British rule and other colonizers like Spain.”

Glacier National Park was a highlight for many of the scholars, some who had never seen snow before.

“It is amazing, Glacier Park. I enjoyed it a lot there. We played on the ice, we went on top of the hills, and I took videos,” said Akhtar. "So beautiful."

Before COVID-19, SUSI scholars would spend a weekend with a host family in the Missoula area to immerse more into Montana’s way of life. This year, they only spent one day with a host family.

One thing that surprised Matthew about many Americans was the constant drive for the betterment and improving of one’s community through collaboration.

“During the exchange, we were given bikes for rent, and a Missoula biking company came together to improve the trails around Missoula just for the sake of bettering the community," said Matthew. "This theme was present in every lecture and the academics that the U.S. is driven and partner oriented."

The SUSI program served as a foundation for many of the scholars to create partnerships with each other and Montanans and to collaborate on future projects and research. Matthew talked of future research in collaboration with Dr. Theresa Floyd, the academic director of this SUSI program and Associate Professor of Management at the University of Montana College of Business.

Alice Rwamo, a SUSI scholar from Burundi, was hoping to get a fair trade partnership as part of her project. Floyd connected her with a buyer at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center (JRPC), and they are now helping Rwamo navigate the fair trade status process for her to sell handcrafted items made by women in Burundi at JRPC.

“Alice was absolutely thrilled by this opportunity to help Burundi women,” wrote Hanson in an email. “This partnership will be unfolding in the coming months.”

On the last day of the program, the scholars presented project ideas. Matthew presented “Co-Start Training Institute - six week training program to get people back to work that is available to the entire community,” and Akhtar presented “Work Integrated learning Through an Online and Blended Approach.”

The next day, the scholars boarded planes, taking the knowledge and skills they learned from their time in Montana back to their home countries.

Congress passed an Act in 1983 to establish the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center. Mike Mansfield was a U.S. Representative and Senator who served as the longest-serving senate majority leader from 1961 to 1977. After retiring from the senate, Mansfield also served as the longest U.S. ambassador to Japan and an adviser on East Asian affairs for Goldman Sachs.

“The Mansfield Center was founded to ‘foster globally minded leaders of integrity’ and we narrowly focus on the state of Montana for a lot of our programs because of the role that Mike Mansfield played in Montana,” said Deena Mansour, executive director of the Mansfield Center. “He was our nation’s greatest statesman. He cared deeply for the people of Montana, and what we try to address are the needs that Montanans have for global education. That could mean sending Montanans overseas or that could mean bringing international opportunities to Montanans.”

The center is the only organization in the state that supports a diverse range of exchanges from high school, university, and professional levels. Less than 1% of the center’s funding is provided by the State of Montana and most is from private donors and applications to competitive federal grant opportunities.

“What we’ve been doing in recent months is really picking up on the tremendous international exchange activity that we are known for,” said Mansour. “We’ve not had international participants in the country since November 2019, and we have supported the exchange of more than 200 people in the last couple of months.”

Mansour served as a diplomat to Indonesia for four years. While overseas, she saw firsthand the value of international programs, and in 2009, she approached the Mansfield Center about housing some international programs. Since 2010, Mansour has brought in $26 million in funding for the center.

“Most students will never study abroad, but to bring these international experiences home to them is incredibly satisfying,” said Mansour. “My parents are Egyptian. I’m a first generation American, so I personally see how the American dream changes lives, it changes the lives of my family, and it changes the life of people who come here for just a glimpse of it on a short term program.”

“As professionals, it is important to have experiences like (the SUSI Program) every three to five years because it broadens views,” said Matthew. “The cultural diversity of 18 people from 18 different places opens minds and we go home with different perspectives because each person brings a different perspective. There’s no reason to put people in right or wrong boxes.”