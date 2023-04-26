Posters at Carroll College showing support for marginalized communities, such as safe space posters for the LGBTQ+ community, Black Lives Matter posters, signs welcoming refugees and more, have been torn down.

The culprit has not been found.

“Every time they tear down a sign, two more go up in its place,” said Alyssa Puntin, a senior Anthrozoology major at Carroll and president of the Queer-Straight Alliance (QSA). “It has definitely amplified the amount of support we see on campus — just because they tear down someone’s sign doesn’t mean that the person stops supporting the (LGBTQ+) community.”

Carroll exists at the intersection of a multitude of identities, trying to balance being a small private Catholic liberal arts college alongside the diversity of its 1,200 or so students.

Carroll President John Cech sent out an email Tuesday night addressing the posters being torn down and some incidents where students of color have been experiencing harassment on campus. “Hateful behavior has no place in our community, and we are committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all,” he said.

He stressed that someone’s identity is not a base for exclusion at the college.

“It is our responsibility as members of the Carroll College community to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, respected, valued, and supported, regardless of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, or any other characteristic that defines their identity,” Cech wrote.

Dean Pavlakis, associate history professor at Carroll and adviser to QSA stated that the only posters that remained untouched in his hallway were those expressing a religious message. Pavlakis said that the last time posters were being torn down was in 2020-2021 and that when it happens, it “makes (him) weep” for the communities represented by the posters.

Last week, posters were torn down in the basement of St. Charles which houses Pavlakis’ office along with a few other professor’s offices. One professor in the hallway put their posters up and they were torn down again last Thursday night/Friday morning. Another professor in the hallway reported having their posters torn down again Monday.

“(Tuesday) we came in and found all of our posters torn down and crumpled and thrown on the ground,” Pavlakis said. “Previous times they had made off with them. This time, they just crumpled them up and left them.”

Pavlakis said that even his sign asking for the person who is tearing down his signs to come have a conversation with him keeps getting torn down. His posters are already back up, and each time they get torn down, he adds another to the mix, stating that his door has become “quite colorful.”

Pavlakis noted that there is a group of people on campus and in society who “feel empowered to be hostile to the LGBTQ+ community” and who the college and queer community's efforts to overcome the divide haven't reached.

“Culture is harder to change than announcing top down that we’re in a new and better place,” said Pavlakis. “I don’t know if these people are feeling empowered because of what’s going on in the wider world… That is bleeding into what I think is a small minority of students.”

Pavlakis highlighted The Cardinal Newman Society’s Guide for picking a Catholic College and how some students expect Carroll to be like the very religious colleges listed on it. This leaves room for expectations to not be met with some students saying things like they came to a Catholic college to get away from communities like the LGBTQ+. Puntin stated that Carroll needs to emphasize that if that is what a student is looking for, then Carroll might not be a good fit for them.

“There are Catholic colleges in this country where Catholicism pervades the instruction. It is a college that exists specifically to promote a particular version of a religion,” said Pavlakis. “Carroll is in the Catholic intellectual tradition, which means that our purpose is broader.”

In March of 2020 before COVID-19 forced many students to return home, the QSA was planning on hosting a drag show on campus during Spring Fever Week put on by the Gender Studies Department. Due to some miscommunication among administration, last-minute restrictions were placed on the drag show essentially rendering it into a costume party. The sponsors of the event, including the QSA, decided to cancel the event because of the restrictions, causing protests on campus from the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

“Efforts have been made both by the queer community here and the power structures of the college administration and our local Catholic authorities, particularly Bishop Vetter but also Father Marc (Lenneman), in trying to bridge what emerged as a gap after the drag show and drag panel controversies,” said Pavlakis.

Pavlakis has been at Carroll for nine years and been the adviser for QSA (formerly the Gay-Straight Alliance) for six of those. He stated that the relationship between the college and its LGBTQ+ students hasn't always been strained and that the reason QSA wanted to host a drag show on campus was because they felt so welcome.

“For them it was not an ‘In your face’ or aggressive act,” said Pavlakis. “It was an exuberant act -- a ‘Let’s share this for the people who are interested in seeing it.’”

Some steps Carroll has been taking to better the relationship with the LGBTQ+ community on campus are hosting a book group reading of Jesuit priest Father James Martin's book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity.” Carroll also hosted Martin over Zoom for a discussion last fall.

Austin Vetter, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena, has hosted two listening sessions for students, administration, faculty and staff to come together and hear about each other’s experiences -- particularly the LGBTQ+ experience at Carroll.

In late March, QSA hosted a “LGBTQ+ Lived Experience Panel” and brought in speakers -- one of them being Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s first transgender state representative from Missoula. Pavlakis stated that the administration has formed committees and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force to work on creating a welcoming environment for minority students. Also, Residential life and housing is trying to better accommodate transgender and non-binary people living on campus.

On Wednesday night, Carroll hosted a “Testimony and Interfaith Vigil for Peace in the World” event for marginalized communities to be able to share testimonials of bias and discrimination anonymously with the goals of healing and educating.

Cech wrote that “As a Catholic institution, our mission calls us to respect the dignity of every human person and we must strive to live out these principles in our daily lives and in our interactions with others.”

Puntin stated that her experience at Carroll as a white female who identifies as bisexual is very different from other LGBTQ+ community members, such as transgender and nonbinary people.

“I would love for the LGBTQ+ community to feel more comfortable on campus, and I think by holding people accountable, they’ll be able to do that,” said Puntin. “... The amount of people who I have met on campus, students, faculty, staff who are supportive and want to help and protect us is amazing, absolutely amazing.”