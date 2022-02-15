Two incumbents seeking reelection to East Helena school board

Two seats representing three-year terms on the East Helena school board are up for election this year.

The seats are currently held by board chair Scott Walter and trustee Marcia Ellermeyer. According to district clerk and business manager Kim Aarstad, both trustees are seeking reelection to the board.

Aarstad said no one else has filed for election to these seats yet. Additionally, Aarstad said there has been no indication of a levy on the election ballot yet.

Both Walter and Ellermeyer were reelected in 2019. Walter has served the board as its chair for several years and has spent many more years as a trustee on the board.

Ellermeyer has served on the East Helena school board for about 20 years. She said she wanted to seek reelection again because she feels like it is important to provide continuity on the board with the district having a new superintendent, Dan Rispens, and as East Helena High School expands to its maximum capacity.

"I really just want to continue to be a part of this amazing school district," Ellermeyer said. "We've done so much and we are growing rapidly. I'm just excited to be a part of it."

Walter could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.

Aarstad said prospective board members should file for election at the district's central office at 226 Clinton St. She also noted that those seeking election need to register with the Commissioner of Political Practices office in Helena.

The deadline to file is March 24.

