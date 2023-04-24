Two Helena science teachers have been named state-level finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“A lot of times it’s isolating as an educator, and people don’t necessarily see what you do every day,” said Sarah Urban, a science teacher at Capital High School and finalist. “It’s hard to get a whole picture of it, so an (award) is always surprising and exciting.”

The National Science Foundation administers the award on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Every other year, the applications alternate between kindergarten through sixth grade teachers applying and seventh through 12th grade teachers applying. In 2023, the applications were for seventh through 12th grade teachers.

Megan Lane teaches science at C.R. Anderson Middle School and has taught there since 2004. Urban has taught at Capital since 2005.

Lane highlighted that the district has a “tremendous tradition” of strong science education and the formative importance of middle school education.

“I’m standing before you as a graduate of the Helena Public Schools,” said Lane at an April 11 school board meeting. “In fact, Mr. Terry Beaver was one of my all-time favorite teachers."

Beaver taught and coached in Helena Public Schools for 37 years and has served as a school board trustee since 2021.

"I applied for this award to draw attention to the importance of middle school science education because the truth is if we don’t catch kids in middle school and if we don’t get them interested and spark that curiosity and that ‘Oh that was actually fun. I actually like science,’ then they’re not going to take the classes in high school," Lane said.

The due date to apply for the award was Feb. 6, and it took about a month to alert the finalists who were selected. From there, a national committee will pick the finalists. They both noted the national committee takes its time selecting, so it could be a year or two before they hear back.

“(Lane) is not only an outstanding teacher, she has successfully coached our Science Olympiad team to very successful seasons,” said C.R. Anderson Principal Kathleen Prody. “She’s constantly involved in professional development in improving both her teaching skills and her content knowledge.”

Urban has been a staple within our science department at Capital High for many years, Capital Principal Brett Zanto said.

“I feel she’s been very instrumental in so much change that I’ve witnessed, our staff have witnessed and students have witnessed over the past 10 years,” he said.

Both finalists noted the process to apply was a grueling one including three letters of recommendation, videos of them teaching, a narrative that was 27,000 characters long and more.

Urban stated that the narrative needed to answer five major questions and teachers can include supplementary materials as well such as lesson plans, pictures of students doing labs and more.

“The hard put was narrowing it down,” said Lane. “There was actually too much to write so we had to really narrow it down.”

Each applicant was evaluated following the Five Dimensions of Outstanding Teaching: mastery of content appropriate to grade level, use of effective instructional approaches appropriate for students to support their learning, use of assessments to evaluate, monitor and improve learning, reflective practice and lifelong learning to improve teaching and leadership and equity in education inside and outside the classroom, according to the National Science Foundation’s website.

After the finalists were selected, they each had a week to add an optional addendum limited to five pages — three for responding to state or jurisdiction feedback on the Five Dimensions of Outstanding Teaching and two to provide additional supplement materials. There are six finalists this year in Montana — four in science and two in math.

“I think what’s neat about this award is it’s chosen by other teachers so it’s actually former people who won the award who are choosing the finalists,” said Lane. “So these are people who aren’t disconnected from their classrooms. They’re doing what we’re doing, so that made it even more nerve-wracking to apply because these people know what they’re doing.”

In the past, the awardees received a certificate signed by the president and a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend recognition events and professional development opportunities. Additionally, they were given a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching was established in 1983 and is the highest award for kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teachers can receive from the government, and around 5,200 teachers have been recognized around the country so far, according to the National Science Foundation.

“Our entire district has so many phenomenal educators,” said Urban. “I think that any of them could be standing here (as a finalist).”