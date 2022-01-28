Three seats up for election on Helena school board

Three seats are up for grabs on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees this May, and four candidates have filed so far.

The three seats are currently held by board vice-chair Siobahn Hathhorn, trustee John McEwen and trustee Elizabeth "Libby" Goldes. The deadline to file for these seats is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. These seats represent the elementary (K-8) district and have a three-year term. To run for a school board seat, a candidate must be qualified to vote and live within the Helena Elementary District boundary.

According to district business manager Janelle Mickelson, four candidates had filed for these seats as of Friday.

Hathhorn is seeking reelection after serving one term on the board. She won a seat as a write-in candidate during the 2019 election. Hathhorn is the board's vice-chair and is a former elementary principal for Cascade Public Schools and spent 15 years working as a teacher in Helena Public Schools.

McEwen is also seeking reelection after serving one term on the board. McEwen spent most of his career as an analyst and manager in the public sector. He spent nearly 30 years of his career working for the Montana Department of Administration. He is also a former substitute teacher.

Greg Guthrie, who unsuccessfully ran for school board during the last election, is running again this year. He served in the US Marine Corps, retiring as a staff non-commissioned officer. He currently works in CNC fabrication for Boeing in Helena. Guthrie also has some board experience, serving as a trustee for two nonprofits in the past.

Robert Durrant, formerly known as Robert John Gutowski, is also seeking election. Durrant has worked as a police officer for Motor Carrier Services and the East Helena Police Department. The Public Safety Officer Standards and Training council decided to revoke his police certification in 2017, after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault for punching a 70-year-old man following a car crash.

Goldes did not return a request for comment. It is unclear whether or not she will seek reelection.

Candidate filing forms can be found online at helenaschools.org by navigating to the "Board of Trustees" tab. Additionally, forms are available from either the school district's business office at 1325 Poplar St. or at the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office. Forms must be filed with the county elections office in the city-county building. Forms or additional information can also be obtained by calling Mickelson at 406-324-2040 or jmickelson@helenaschools.org.

