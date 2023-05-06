Adding to the spirit of graduation being the beginning of a great adventure, the first group of Helena College graduates walked out Saturday to “The Raiders March” from the Indiana Jones movies.

“It’s the best time of the year for all of us who work here because we see what we do here really makes a difference,” Helena College Dean Sandra Bauman said. “You can see it in the faces of the families. You can see it in the faces of the graduates. It’s just a wonderful way to wrap up an academic year.”

Helena College kept the walk-through commencement ceremony format it first started using due to COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates are lined up by their degrees and get their time to shine as they walk toward waiting faculty members and Bauman. This gives family and friends ample time to get good photos.

“We’re really excited to do our program in this matter because we really like the personal aspect of recognizing every graduate and giving every family an opportunity to be up close and personal with the graduation ceremony,” Bauman said.

Nearly 30 graduates chose to walk on Saturday morning at the Donaldson Campus. These nursing students who received their associate degrees in registered nursing can now take the National Council Licensure Examination, a nationwide exam to become registered nurses.

The next group of students to walk were students who received general associate degrees. Following them were a mix of business, accounting and IT/programming students receiving associate of applied science degrees. Last but not least were graduates receiving associate of arts degrees.

A reception was held afterward in the library.

On Friday, the Airport campus held its graduation at 5:30 p.m. with 35 graduates receiving an associate of applied science or a certificate of applied science in programs such as aviation maintenance technology, automotive technology, diesel technology, metals technology, industrial welding and metal fabrication and CNC machining.

Bauman noted that not every student who graduates chooses to walk at the ceremonies.

Helena College has about 160 students in its graduating class of 2023.

The college will have a graduation ceremony Monday at the Montana State Prison to recognize the first cohort of students finishing a certificate of applied science in automotive technology.

Bauman congratulated the graduates.

“The hard work they’ve put in here at Helena College education will set them up for success in whatever that next stage of life holds for them,” said Bauman. “I just encourage them to know they can do it. This is a great milestone, and I wish them all the best in their career or future education.”