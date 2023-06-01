Seniors at East Helena High School are experiencing the school's last first as the pioneering graduating class of 2023.

“As a community that has really been supportive and excited about having their kids stay here and attend high school here, finally having the first graduating class and alumni I think is really going to be a special moment and that last culmination of ‘We finally have a high school. We finally have this identity that we’ve been wanting to build,’” EHHS Principal Brian Kessler said.

About 120 students who started as sophomores at the school will be walking the stage Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the gymnasium in East Helena High School due to the weather forecast. Each graduate received seven tickets but could get more if they contacted the school.

The schools first-ever salutatorians are Gloria Darling, Derek Price, Teagan Wigen, Kaeden Sager, Jack Nelson, Mary Niederstadt, Belle Surginer, Katherine Edinger, Hezekiah Rowland and Mikayla Cassidy.

The first ever valedictorians are Justin Brewer, Curtis Corzine, Reagan Fasbender, Trevor Held, Krystian Higgins, Jaydee Huschka, Mollee Jones, Taylor (Dru) Lindsey, Cameron Mitchel, Kyleigh Queen, Kelcie Sargent, Amber Stevenson, Isabella Williamson and Abigail Bennet.

Bennet started attending EHHS her sophomore year when the new school building opened.

“I really like how we got to set the foundation and lay the path for the next-coming class, and it feels kind of like an honor almost to be the first graduating class,” Bennet said. “It’s kind of crazy in the beginning because we had to set all the traditions, figure everything out and decide what we wanted to do.”

She recalled some of her favorite memories of EHHS being homecoming and how the East Helena community has always been very supportive.

“Our freshman year, we pushed shopping carts in the street in the homecoming parade,” laughed Bennet. “Recently, we’ve been building up floats because we got all four classes and more materials and clubs going on.”

Bennet transferred to East Valley Middle School in sixth grade when her family moved to East Helena. She has three younger brothers who are all in East Helena Public Schools. While in high school, Bennet cheered for two years, Key Club and National Honors Society. She also received Student of the Quarter last year and has received numerous scholarships.

One of her favorite subjects is biology, so it’s no surprise that she plans to attend Carroll College in the fall for nursing because she got into their direct entry nursing program. She will continue her cheerleading as well, switching in the blue for purple and gold.

Bennet called graduation “bittersweet,” saying she would tell her first year self to slow things down a bit.

“I’d tell myself to be optimistic and really cherish all those high school years and memories because it flies by,” she said.