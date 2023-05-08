The number of students in Helena Public Schools experiencing homelessness has grown from 283 in January to 365 now.

"I’m deeply concerned about the continued uptick of homeless students in our district,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “However, we know that there are concrete steps we can take to help students succeed in the classroom, even as they experience instability in their living situation."

Helena Public Schools Homeless Liaison Michele Zentz, who coordinates the district's support of homeless students, called the number “unprecedented.”

“I keep hearing the same thing that rent is like $2,300 for a family, which is more than a mortgage,” said Zentz, who is also a part-time English teacher at Project for Alternative Learning. "They just can’t find affordable housing here in Helena … It is becoming very difficult for families.”

At the end of last school year, the district had about 150 students experiencing homelessness. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, that number doubled to around 300.

A change this school year is that trainings have been done at each school to help better identify what homelessness looks like and that the district now has Zentz’s role to pay attention and educate others on the issue.

There’s four categories under the educational definition of homelessness: unsheltered, doubled-up, motel/hotel and sheltered. Zentz stated it’s not school staff's place to judge if someone falls under these categories but to identify if they're at a higher risk of falling through the cracks.

Zentz stated the smallest category for students is totally unsheltered or inadequate housing such as a camper. A doubled-up situation is where a family or student may be experiencing financial hardship and living with an aunt, uncle or grandparents. She stated a category now with really high numbers are students and families staying in motels and hotels; she’s still working on getting the number for this month. The other category is living in shelters such as God’s Love or YWCA.

Zentz said one of the biggest challenges is changing the stigma. She prefers the term “living transition” for what is most often a temporary situations these students are placed in.

“I feel like a lot of what’s holding us back from fully supporting these communities is that word, ‘Homeless,’” Zentz said. “Even with training, I still see people reluctant to identify a child as homeless or unaccompanied youth.”

There is also a category called unaccompanied youth meaning their guardian isn’t living with them. Foster care students fall under the term unaccompanied youth, she said.

“That’s really, I’m finding, one of the trickiest categories because sometimes teachers and counselors won’t identify these kiddos because they’re like ‘Well they chose to move out from their parents and couch surf at a friends,” Zentz said. “But if you change the lens of whether they chose or not to do it to whether they’re at high-risk of falling through the cracks, their risk increases.”

Weltz said the district looks to support students experiencing homelessness in many ways such as transportation needs to school with gas cards and arranging bus transportation. HPS makes sure nutritional needs are met by automatically giving students marked as homeless Free and Reduced Lunch and providing weekend food packs in partnership with Helena Food Shares.

“We want to make sure that these kids who are identified as homeless that they are functioning on a level playing field with kids who do have permanent residences,” Zentz said.

There’s a group of people in the Helena community who stepped up from the last time the rising number of homeless students was reported, she said. They prepare one-pan meals to take to the schools for families in hotels, campers or places without easy access to a kitchen.

“We were realizing that that was a gap,” Zentz said. “Helena Food Share is amazing, but it’s operating on the assumption that you have a kitchen.”

Another need for students experiencing homelessness is clothing. Zentz stated the district has a large closet of all sorts of things like winter boots, coats, snow pants, hygiene packs, laundry soap and more.

She stated that the district also looks to help students experiencing homelessness in academic and extracurricular activity costs such as driver’s education, sports fees, AP exams and buying a yearbook. Zentz said that a lot of her job is connecting struggling families with United Way, Family Promise, Good Samaritan and other resources in the community.

Zentz stated that she does see the number shrinking in the future with the fact that “the ball is rolling and people are working hard to create affordable housing.”

The McKinney-Vento Act was established in 1987 through the U.S. Department of Education to provide grants to state education agencies, such as the Montana Office of Public Instruction. OPI then provides funding to school districts to help level the playing field for learning with children experiencing homelessness.

"And even as we utilize our funding through the McKinney-Vento Act to support homeless students, we're not stopping there," stated Weltz. "We continue to work with our community partners to find proactive ways to support every child and every family. Every child growing up in Helena, Montana, should have the opportunity to succeed at school.”