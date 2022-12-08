Student of the month: Curtis Corzine of EHHS 'reaches for challenges and doesn't back down'

About this feature Each month, a different high school in the Helena area nominates a student of the month to be featured in the Independent Record.

Curtis Corzine is redefining the word busy, and he hasn't even graduated high school yet.

Curtis attends East Helena High School and is a part of the first senior class since the new school was established in 2019 and moved into a newly constructed building in 2020. This is his first normal school year in his new school.

“I wish COVID hadn’t happened,” said Curtis. “The first two years, we didn’t have a real high school experience because they hadn’t even built the school the first year. We were in the middle school. Then COVID hit, and we had the weird block schedule. I’ve enjoyed my one year of high school.”

Curtis grew up in Clancy, where he attended Clancy Elementary School for kindergarten through eighth grade. He drives to East Helena every weekday morning and back to Clancy every weekday evening.

His parents, Darik and Diana Corzine, are both from Massachusetts originally but met in Montana on a pack trip in Yellowstone that Darik was helping guide. Diana is a physician and works as chief of the sleep medicine section at Montana Veterans Affairs, and Darik spent most of his career in oceanography.

“When I think of Curtis, he’s very kind. I think he’s very intelligent with a great sense of humor and really has interests and passions,” said Diana. “This year as a senior, a lot of seniors are taking a lot fewer classes, but he’s taking a full eight-course load which includes physics, AP Spanish, AP calculus, English, government, and all that. He reaches for challenges and doesn’t back down from them.”

He started playing basketball in middle school and has started for the East Helena High School Vigilantes for the past three years in Class A. He plays post with a presence over 6 feet on the court.

“I have known Curtis Corzine since he was a freshman in high school,” wrote Ty Ridgeway, head coach of boys basketball at East Helena High School, in Curtis' nomination form for student of the month. “I have had the privilege to have Curtis in my class and to have coached him for four years. Curtis is highly respected by his peers and his teachers. Curtis gives 110% in everything he does and always goes above and beyond what is asked and is a coaches' dream on the court because he is so coachable.”

In addition to basketball, Curtis played tennis in the past. This fall, he put on some cleats and played soccer for the first time since being in high school.

In his free time, Curtis volunteers at Montana Wild helping out with the animals.

“We take care of raptors and bears to help re-release them back into the wild if they’ve been hurt,” said Curtis. “It’s very cool and fun.”

When his hands are idle from sports or homework, he’s playing the electric bass and the upright acoustic bass for his school’s jazz band.

“I really like basketball. I really like the animals at the wild center. I really like music," said Curtis. "I don’t have a specific one that’s my favorite."

Curtis stated that the achievements he's most proud of so far are receiving the American Legion Award, a citizenship award, in the 2018-19 school year; being inducted into the National Honors Society in the 2021-22 school year; receiving academic all-state honors for basketball; and being honored with the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award in the 2021-22 school year by peer vote.

Curtis’ two biggest accomplishments involve water. The first was in 2021 when he got into an academic program with the Sea Education Association in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. It was a four-week summer program with two weeks on shore learning about the ocean, and two weeks sailing on the ocean and doing research. Corzine spent his two weeks on the ocean in a ship called the SSV Cramer that Darik helped build.

“We built that ship in Spain in 1988, and I was lucky enough to have him go on board as a high school student almost 25 years later,” said Darik. “ ... he actually sailed the skipper. The captain of the ship that he was on was an old shipmate of mine from years ago. It was a pretty cool coincidence.”

Curtis' next accomplishment was canoeing 500 miles down the Yukon River in Canada with his father for his 13th birthday.

“He did pretty good,” said Darik. “I tested him at the end, those last couple of days I made him do everything. He set up camp, cooked dinner, started the fire. He did a good job.”

“It greatly increased my wilderness skills,” added Curtis. “It was cool.”

Curtis is keeping his mind open to what the future will bring, but after spending time at the Sea Education Association last summer, he’s aiming for something on the water.

“That’s kind of what I want to do now,” said Curtis. “I want to get into oceanography or marine biology because of that trip because it was so life changing.”

“I’m really proud of the person he’s been all along and as he becomes," said Diana. "... He approaches his passions but with consideration for the world around him and the people around him. I’m incredibly proud of him, I can’t say how much. Regardless of what he’s accomplished or not accomplished, I love how he looks at things and approaches new things.”