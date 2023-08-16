The Helena Public Schools board of trustees gave approval on split votes during Tuesday evening's meeting to enter the district into lease negotiations with St. Peter's Health and Queen City Football Club over the entities' proposed use of school property.

As recommended by Superintendent Rex Weltz, the board voted 5-1 to begin talks with St. Peter's Health, proposing to lease the former Ray Bjork Learning Center to use as its child care facility, Pete's Place.

The hospital now runs the operation out of two locations. This move would allow them to consolidate. Its proposal to HPS states the business would serve between 200 and 250 children of St. Peter's employees.

The board voted 4-1 to also begin negotiations with Queen City Football Club to lease the Seventh Avenue Gym for use as its new headquarters with an indoor soccer pitch and locker rooms for home and visiting teams.

"What I don't want to do is have buildings sitting and we're not doing something with them," Weltz told the trustees. "Although these are hard conversations, they're ones that are not going to go away. As we have other facilities that aren't being used, I'm going to bring it back to this group and we're going to continue to look because what I'm not going to do is sit on this multi-million dollar deficit and have facilities vacant while we're looking at programs for kids."

The 9,800-square-foot gym is near Central Elementary School, 402 N. Warren St., and the 22,294-square-foot Bjork facility is near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1610 8th Ave.

The Ray Bjork Learning Center has housed five district programs that will be relocated for the 2024-25 school year. These programs are Head Start, Special Education Pre-School, Trailhead (a program for students in need of more behavioral and academic support), Therapeutic Learning Center (a partnership with Shodair Children’s Hospital for students in need of intensive emotional and behavioral support) and PEAK Gifted & Talented Program.

St. Peter's proposed a 10-year initial lease with three renewal periods of three years each at the yearly rate of between $12 and $14 a square foot for an annual payment to the district of between about $267,000 and $313,000.

The hospital is asking for the yearly lease rate to remain the same for the duration of the agreement, and that HPS not be able to terminate the contract for anything other than nonpayment.

Its proposal also states it will cover the cost of utilities, taxes, assessments and maintenance.

The district previously estimated about $1.8 million of deferred maintenance needs to be addressed. The hospital estimated that figure to be between $3 million and $3.5 million and has proposed paying for those repairs.

The laundry list of deferred maintenance at the facility according to St. Peter's includes electrical upgrades; installation of a fire suppression system and alarm; a heating, cooling and ventilation system; Americans with Disabilities Act-compliance upgrades; a security system; plumbing upgrades; and an additional egress from the property.

"They are proposing a large investment than our deferred maintenance currently stands at," HPS Facilities Director Todd Verrill told the trustees.

Rocky Mountain Development Council, the organization that operates the local Head Start program, submitted a proposal for the use of the Bjork facility that was ultimately not approved by the board.

RMDC proposed operating the Head Start program out of the facility. The organization now operates out of the building, but shares the space with other entities.

RMDC asked to use the entire facility to expand Head Start, a program that provides more educational and developmental resources to low-income families. It also proposed providing after-school services, HPS preschool speech services, and family events for enrolled members under the Bjork roof.

Peggy Hollow-Phelps, a Helena resident who said she spent decades working as a special education teacher in the district, advocated on behalf of RMDC and Head Start.

"I saw firsthand the value of high-quality education in a child's early years," Hollow-Phelps said, adding that she would hope the board would consider more than the financials with this potential lease.

The board subcommittee ranked the proposals received using a weighted matrix that put a heavy emphasis on the revenue the proposal would generate.

"There's about a $115,000 per year difference between the two proposals, and (St. Peter's) substantial investment in the property," board Chair Siobhan Hathhorn said. "I think regardless of the vote tonight, we will continue to look for ways to work together (with RMDC and Head Start)."

Queen City Football Club's proposal called for the renovation of the Seventh Avenue Gym into a youth sports facility once again.

According to the proposal, the main level would house an indoor soccer pitch. The mezzanine -- currently condemned and deemed structurally unsound -- would be converted into a running track with spectator seating. The basement would be converted into a classroom, workout room, equipment storage and locker rooms.

The club is proposing a 30-year lease of the gym, but stated it would consider a 20-year lease if the school district contributes financially to the capital improvements.

The club also proposes covering the cost of all capital improvements, maintenance, deferred maintenance, operating expenses and taxes.

The club has asked that HPS ostensibly donate the use of the facility with a monthly lease rate of $1 a month.

Verrill compared it to the city of Helena's agreement with Grandstreet Theatre.

The club is proposing a phased build-out with the demolition or repair of the smokestack, structural repair of the mezzanine, exterior repairs, ADA upgrades and interior painting, among other to-dos, completed in the first phase, scheduled to conclude as soon as October.

Phase two is slated to occur from 2024 to 2033 and would include the locker room, classroom, office and gym improvements, as well as exterior and interior signage.

Trustee Terry Beaver said he would rather see the 115-year-old property demolished and replaced with a parking lot for Central Elementary staff, calling it "a great need."

Beaver said it would remove all the deferred maintenance and operating costs off the district's books and provide much needed parking for district employees. He also noted that the district pays a yearly amount to the city of Helena to use parking spots near Central during the school year.

"They do need parking. I just don't know, Trustee Beaver and trustees, if it's at the cost of taking a building down," Weltz said.

The proposals were vetted by the board subcommittee at a previous meeting and whittled down to two per site for consideration at Tuesday's meeting with the full board.

Trustee Kay Satre was the lone dissenting vote on the two items. Trustee Amy Armstrong abstained from the Queen City Football Club vote as she said she previously worked for the organization.

Weltz and his staff will now begin lease agreement negotiations with St. Peter's Health and Queen City Football Club to development agreements that will come back to the board for consideration.

Editor's note:This story has been changed from an earlier version to correctly identify the Seventh Avenue Gym as the 115-year-old building.