Nearly one-fourth of the students in Helena Public Schools are identified of having an elevated risk of behavioral and emotional difficulties, according to data recently presented to board members.

Helena Public Schools health grant facilitator Lona Carter updated the board of trustees May 11 about where mental health services are at in the district. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Helena Public Schools is trying to address the rising number of students experiencing mental health struggles.

Carter's position is funded through a planning grant with the Montana Health Foundation written by Josh McKay, assistant superintendent grades 6-12.

"This all started a while ago when Mr. McKay and I had a conversation and said that we can’t accept that we can’t help students, what other options do we have?” Superintendent Rex Weltz told the board. “So Mr. McKay, in his wisdom, went out and started searching, knowing that my answer wasn’t no — my answer is ‘How can we say yes to support students?’ And months later, a year and a half later, here we are.”

The main focus of the presentation was on district students experiencing suicidality and significant depression and/or anxiety. The Behavioral and Emotional Risk Index (BASC-BESS) was administered districtwide in October. Carter called the results “sobering.”

She noted that there are 7,676 students in Helena Public Schools spread across 17 schools and alternative programs.

The review showed that around 156 K-2 students were identified as having “extremely elevated risk” of behavioral and emotional difficulties and another 235 K-2 students were identified as having an “elevated risk,” which combined is around 25% of the K-2 students in Helena Public Schools.

For grades 3-12, nearly 445 students rated themselves as being “extremely elevated risk” of behavioral and emotional difficulties with another 854 students rating themselves as having an “elevated risk,” which is a combined total of around 26% total 3- through 12-graders in the district.

“That is, for us, a fourth of our student population,” Carter said. “So getting to that 25-30%, it’s that line of kids that are just really struggling that we need to get some help to.”

In spring, sixth- through twelfth-graders shifted to the Rural Behavioral Health Initiative (RBHI) Mental Health Screenings Linked to Care.

Middle school data (grades 6-8) showed that 14-18% of students reported previous or current suicidality and around 9-12% of students are reporting clinically significant depressive and/or anxiety symptoms.

Carter said that Helena Middle School has a little more than 700 students, and based on the data, nearly 100 of those students are experiencing suicidality. C.R. Anderson Middle School has 1,055 students, which means over 150 students are experiencing suicidality this semester.

The district’s alternative programs Access to Success and Project for Alternative Learning have 115 students combined, and over half, 56%, of the students reported previous or current suicidality, 20% reported clinically significant depressive symptoms and 12% reported clinically significant anxiety symptoms.

Between Helena’s two high schools, Capital and Helena, there’s about 2,300 students. Around 14-18% of students reported previous or current suicidality, 8-9% reported clinically significant depressive symptoms and 7-9% reported clinically significant anxiety symptoms. This means that over 190 students are experiencing suicidality this semester at Capital and over 130 students are experiencing it at Helena.

“It is an important check for us that we may see from the outside a student is doing great and we think that they’re doing great. We’re not seeing any issues, but they’re really struggling,” Carter said.

Carter worked with Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association, to administer a survey to district teachers and staff to see where they would like or need more training, and almost 85% of respondents said they needed more training on trauma-informed practices.

The presentation also focused on some of the hardships surrounding students that are contributing factors to their mental health, such as housing and food insecurity. Around 2,000 students qualify for free meals or reduced meal pricing, meaning about one in four students in the district are surviving poverty and living with food insecurity.

Carter said she thinks the number of students experiencing food insecurity is underreported because “it’s not a normal experience for a middle school or high school student to want to come in and say ‘I want to apply for free or reduced lunch.’”

Cater said that as of April 28, the number of students experiencing homelessness or transitions is 365 with 132 sheltered, meaning living in shelters, 132 doubled up, meaning a student may be living with grandparents or other family members due to financial hardship, 45 unsheltered and 55 living in hotels and motels. The highest grade level experiencing this is Pre K-5 with 210 students.

Carter noted that housing is very difficult to now find in the community and that she expects the number of students experiencing homelessness or transitions to rise as the weather gets better because families may move into trailers or camp to save money.

“So you think about that when little people get up in the morning, and they come to school,” said Carter. “They’re a little bit disheveled, and they’re hungry, and we want them to be able to learn. It’s a tough environment for any person to be in.”

Some of the programs, including K-12 Conscious Discipline, K-5 Second Step Lessons and K-5 PeaceBuilders Good Behavior Game, focus on self-regulation, empathy, friendship and learning how to create productive and peaceful learning environments.

For grades six-12, there’s Signs of Suicide presented by counselors, freshman year PE program Youth Aware of Mental Health presented by outside mental health professionals and sophomore year health class program Question, Persuade, Refer. These programs focus on recognizing signs of suicide and learning how to ask for help if you or a friend need it.

“It is a delicate balance being a teacher. It is a delicate balance being an administrator because you don’t want to say something that might upset but you still want to hold kids accountable,” Carter said. “In many cases, I think kids are going the best that they can, and for them or for their families, it isn’t good enough and that’s when we start to see a decline.”

Carter said they will know if this work is helping students by looking at the data and seeing if the numbers go down. The K-5 BASC-BESS and the 6-12 RBHI are administered in the late fall and early spring. The district also alternates the administration of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the Prevention Needs Assessment to 8, 10, and 12 graders every other year.

The three goals of Carter’s job are to formalize sustainable community health care provider partnerships with HPS to create on-campus and virtual support for students in need, to equip staff with best-practice trauma-informed training and to create a system to provide in-the-moment behavioral health interventions.

Carter said in the past there haven't really been providers on campus, and they’re shifting this because having resources more readily available for students may lead to more access and less barriers.

“It is really important for us to know that we got a portion of our students who are really struggling,” Carter said. “We also have a portion of our staff that is really struggling because they’re working with students that are having challenging emotional, behavioral, mental times in their own personal lives and our staff is trying to help them but isn’t necessarily trained to do so."

Carter stated that in the coming school year, three school-based health clinics will open. Helena Indian Alliance and PureView, both federally qualified health care clinics, have agreed to worl with HPS to be at Helena High School, C.R. Anderson and Project for Alternative Learning. The first year, they will provide behavioral health and if that goes well, they’re interested in expanding to put an in-school clinic in the buildings.

“It is an amazing opportunity for us to take care of kids while they’re at school and keep them in school,” said Carter. “Having behavioral health in our sites is such a relief because oftentimes they will miss appointments or families can’t get off or they leave for the appointment and never come back to school."

Other things that have been implemented or that may be implemented in the district are a Safer Montana Tip Line through the University of Montana for the district, the Handle with Care program, on-site Deterra, which is an at-home disposals kit for medicine, and on-site gunlocks so they’re available to families in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The district has signed a memorandum of understanding with Carroll College’s new License Clinical Social Work program that will launch in 2023-24 to help provide more social workers for schools and the community.

Carter highlighted that there are some pieces of the puzzle that the district is missing that hopefully will come together in the next few years. She said there’s a need for school based health clinics at Helena Middle School and Capital High School. One of the last items Carter listed that would help HPS is the creation of a Mental and Physical Health Student Advisory Board with a diverse range of 8-12 graders on it to express their needs.

Carter has submitted three grants recently that will hopefully bring in over $2 million per year to enhance the district’s efforts to better support students and improve their mental health.