The smaller of Helena’s two public high schools had a big presence Tuesday at a Helena Public Schools board of trustees special board meeting.

Nearly 50 Helena High School students were concerned that classes and programs at the school such as choir, band, jazz band, theater and languages were either going to be reduced or take a hit over the next couple of years while the district tries to balance its budget deficit in the General Fund. The 11 a.m. board meeting started 40 minutes late after Board Chair Siobhan Hathhorn and district Superintendent Rex Weltz spoke with students. Students and parents also spoke during the public comment section of the meeting until 12:30 p.m.

“As I leave Helena school district and as I go off to college, I’m fighting for the same educational rights that I got that I hope all the underclassmen and all the little first graders in their elementary schools get,” said Loreley Drees, student representative on the board from Helena High School. “I was privileged to have attended high school and middle school in this district. I have gotten really good opportunities, and I just ask that you provide equal access to all activities to the younger generation.”

Weltz addressed the students' concerns, stating no decisions have been finalized and that the class offerings for the next school year will be solidified in the summer. In his weekly update email, Weltz wrote that there will be no school closures in the 2023-24 school year beyond the already mentioned closing of Ray Bjork Learning Center. He said budget adjustments for the upcoming school year in the fall are complete, and any recommendations from the recently formed Budget Recommendation Consensus Committee will focus on budget reductions for the 2024-25 school year.

“I would like to keep every darn thing that we have. Everything we do right now is amazing. Let’s keep it,” Weltz said. “Unfortunately, my job is going to have to find out how we’re going to have to balance the budget because we’re short.”

He said while the district is trying its hardest not to cut programs and classes for next year, some of the programs may look a little different. Some of the avenues the district is exploring are combining class levels if the class is small, teachers teaching classes part time between the two schools and more.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I really don’t,” Weltz said. “I know that next school year, nothing is going away that you’re talking about.”

Students brought up the impact COVID-19 had on the fine arts in schools and how sports were able to go on, but choir wasn’t able to hold concerts outside and theater wasn’t allowed to perform. They stated that this caused their small classes and programs to shrink further or be “killed” as one student put it.

Students and parents questioned why the district hasn’t tried to redraw the district lines for HHS and Capital High School in the aftermath of East Helena High School gaining 400-600 students who would have attended Helena High School.

“How do you plan to grow specifically our school, Helena High, when Capital is going to have better facilities, better classes, more classes, just in general better opportunities? A prettier school, a nicer school,” said one student. “How do you plan to get people to want to go to Helena High, like why would people actively choose to go there if it has less opportunities?”

Weltz stated that after the elementary bonds passed six years ago, the district knew that Helena High School would probably be the next place in need of updating or a new building. He highlighted that as a long-term solution, numbers are showing that there are more elementary students in HHS’ district than in CHS’ district, so the numbers should right themselves in the future.

Josh McKay, assistant superintendent for grades six through 12, said the district was hesitant about redistricting because they could “depopulate Capital High just as fast as we populate Helena High.”

Hathhorn stated that they looked at redrawing the districts, but it wasn’t that simple. She said the Facilities Master Plan, which is currently in the works, will give more insight into demographics and how many students will be in what buildings.

Students questioned what short-term solutions could improve HHS’ small student population and smaller funding due to that in the meantime. Weltz said a part of the short-term plan is adjusting staffing based on student ratio. He highlighted that while the district is trying to live within their means, they’re also trying to secure more funds from the state. The school board certified the election results at a May 9 meeting, and all three levies totaling over $4.85 million passed with $356,000 of that going to the Elementary General Fund, which will help bridge the $6 million deficit in the general funds.

Board Vice Chair Jennifer McKee noted that a law passed before some of the students were born in 2005 caps how much the district can ask local taxpayers to pay. She said the district is spending savings this year to keep classes and programs alive because they foresaw a gap coming in the budget.

“It’s not that our General Fund is short. It’s that we can’t grow it the way we need to to pay the teachers what we want, to provide the services that we already have and to forecast into the future,” McKee said.

McKee and Hathhorn both mentioned that the district is looking at possibly running some bonds and levies next May to help cushion the district because the savings won’t last forever. McKee highlighted the importance of voting and writing to the people making the rules. She said that House Bill 514 from Helena representative and teacher Melissa Romano could have helped with the inflationary adjustment cap related to school funding, but it died in committee.

“The Legislature, those are the people who need to hear your voices as loud as we do,” McKee said to the students.