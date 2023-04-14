Helena Public Schools has increased the amounts of their Building Reserve Levies for the elementary (K-8) and high school districts to keep up with the rising cost of materials and labor for construction, school officials said.

The elementary Building Reserve Levy went from $1.25 million to $3 million. The high school Building Reserve Levy increased from $700,000 to $1.5 million on the ballots that go out Friday. The last Building Reserve Levy passed in 2013, and if these two pass, it would be a renewal of the existing levies.

“How do we buy nuts and bolts, pieces of plywood, doors, windows, boilers — how do we pay for that stuff? It comes out of the (facilities budget),” said Todd Verrill, HPS’ facilities director. “... We have a large footprint. We have a lot of facilities, and they’re getting old.”

For taxpayers, the elementary Building Reserve Levy is estimated to be a $19.26 increase annually for a $100,000 home from the amount paid for the 2013 Building Reserve Levy. For the high school Building Reserve Levy, there would be a $7.52 increase for a $100,000 home on top of the 2013 Building Reserve Levy amount that is set to expire soon. Residents of the rural district, Wolf Creek and Trinity Elementary Schools, would be assessed the amount for the high school Building Reserve Levy only. The levy is based on a respective home’s assessed tax value shown on an annual property tax bill, not the amount the house could be sold for.

Median construction costs have inflated around 50%, according to Verrill. He said that typical construction inflation in the past has been about 4% a year. The average age of all of the 21 campuses, 17 of those schools, that make up HPS, is 72.8 years old without the three new elementary schools Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central.

Verrill stated that the total facilities budget for this year was around $5.5 million. He said that following the levy voted on in 2013, each year facilities get $2 million total for all the buildings. Around $1.76 million of the total budget is a carry over from previous years. The general budget pays for 15% at around $825,000,

“If we don’t have the Building Reserve funds to do what we need to do for our buildings and keep them operational, then we’ll have to use our General Fund to offset that cost,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “... We’re in a place where we need to decrease our general fund expenditures because we don’t have enough.”

The General Fund budget has a projected shortfall of $6 million — $4 million in the elementary General Fund and $2 million in the high school General Fund. To try and offset this, HPS has a third levy on the ballot to try and shorten the gap in the Elementary General Fund.

The district hired contractors to come look at all their buildings and to recommend which projects need to be done. Verrill highlighted that the total backlog of deferred maintenance for the district encompassing 1.3 million square feet is $88 million.

The deferred maintenance projects are sorted into high priority, medium priority and low priority. For high priority, the total cost for the district to replace all these projects for the district would be $36.2 million. For medium, it would cost $40.1 million, and for low, it would be about $11.9 million. The most expensive maintenance would be HVAC systems at around $8 million around the district.

“High priority are life, health and safety issues — things that are going to fail, like a roof that’s leaking is a high priority. A boiler going out — that’s a high priority,” said Verrill.

Verrill and Facilities Manager Robert Brewer provided an educational facilities tour around Kessler Elementary School, Helena Middle School and Helena High School on Thursday morning to show examples of future projects in the district for facilities.

Kessler was built in 1936 and has undergone seven major renovations since then. It has $1.28 million in deferred maintenance, with $152,000 of that being high priority. At Kessler, Verrill highlighted four cast-iron boilers out of the five used to heat the school that are 30 years old. He stated they would want to replace these with high-efficiency boilers to reduce energy consumption.

He stated they want to update the electrical disconnects and distribution board. Facilities also wants to replace some of the original single-pane wooden windows with ones that are more energy efficient, such as thermally broken aluminum double-pane windows. Last, to make Kessler ADA compliant, they would have to look at putting in an elevator somewhere in the school in the future.

Helena Middle School was built in 1938 and was originally Helena High School. The building has undergone four major renovations. It has $5.11 million in deferred maintenance projects with almost $2 million in high priority projects.

Many of the floors and carpets in the middle school are worn down and don’t match. In one corner, there are four different floor types meeting. Replacing the carpet would cost around $14 per square foot.

Facilities wants to make old bathrooms ADA compliant, and the heating/ventilation/A/C system could use an update as well. Helena Middle School runs on both steam and hot water heat, but the district would prefer to make it all hot water — to do this, they would need to replace and upsize distribution piping. The only rooms in the building that have A/C are the computer labs, which can make for a pretty miserable summer and early fall, Principal Cal Boyle noted.

Another update would be painting the concrete outside of the building. Verrill stated that “It’s a really beautiful old building, and a new paint job would do wonders to how it looks.”

One more facilities’ update in the building would be renovating the locker rooms.

“We’re the defending state champions, Capital High, and this is the locker room that they come into or the visitors come into during the football game,” said Verrill gesturing to the rundown locker room. “Part of it is a function of it’s an old building, but this is what we have and this is what we’ll work with. We could come in and do a big renovation problem and make it at least look nicer and be more fitting to athletes.”

Helena High School was built in 1955 and has undergone four major renovations since then. It has the most deferred maintenance cost out of the three schools mentioned at $16.67 million with almost $10 million being high priority.

The most expensive deferred-maintenance project would be a new HVAC system in the mechanical room that would cost around $5 million. The entire building is heated by steam, and facilities would want to change that to hot water heating instead.

The two out of the three boilers running are only working at around 45-55% efficiency, Verrill said. The boilers are almost big enough to park a car inside and are dubbed “Queen Mary” by HHS principal Steve Thennis.

“(These boilers) are an example of very old technology,” said Verrill. “It’s original to the building, 1955. … Those boilers boil water, create steam, steam travels through the steam pipes through the tunnels all around this building and there’s piping in there.”

The next deferred maintenance project involves the tunnels that run under Helena High School for heating pipes with a failed condensing unit and recirculation pump. Underneath the stage in the theater runs one of those tunnels, and when Verrill opens it, steam comes out and water is condensed on the door — this water and steam is supposed to be able to circle back to the boilers, not escape.

Another project that needs attention is the shifting stairs that lead down to the main entrance. One of the staircases gets closed off in the winter because the cracking cement has caused the hand railings foundation to crumble in some parts, making it unstable.

“We do have a lot of kids using this (staircase) because this is our bus stop,” said Thennis. “A lot of students do enter this way. … People come here and have to go down these rotten stairs to get to our main office.”

The art wing is another project being monitored because it’s experiencing floor cracking and foundation settling. Helena High School has 29 roof sections that Facilities rotates through to re-roof each year, and a total reroofing would cost around $3.6 million.

Weltz, the superintendent, stated that around 2,500 community events were held on the district’s campuses this past year.

“I like to think of them [as] they’re not just schools, they’re the community,” said Weltz. “... We’re also taking care of our buildings for our community because they use them so often.”