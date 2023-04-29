Carroll College's public relations class joined with Prickly Pear Land Trust to host a scavenger hunt on Saturday at Mount Helena to celebrate Earth Day.

The event came a week after of the official Earth Day, but hit on a beautiful day when Helena's weather was sunny and not snowing.

Participants did scavenger hunts, found Bigfoot, drew pictures of animals and more with the chance to win prizes like gift cards to local restaurants. Mountain Berry Bowls was also present to offer smoothie bowls to tired hikers.

"We are excited to engage the next generation of trail users and land protectors," said Ashly Tubbs, Prickly Pear Land Trust outreach manager. "Being a part of this class project has been a privilege, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with Carroll College."

Brent Northup, communications department chair and public relations professor, said the event gave the class the opportunity to work on something they truly care about.

"It's a chance for PR students to join with a nonprofit to use their skills to help our community," he said.