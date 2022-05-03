Satre, Hathhorn, Fitzpatrick win Helena school board race, both levies passing

Kay Satre, Siobhan Hathhorn and Lois Fitzpatrick on Tuesday won among the eight candidates vying for three seats on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees, according to unofficial results.

The results were posted about 11:45 p.m. on the Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder's Office election website with about 135 provisional ballots yet to be counted, officials said. Voters could vote for up to three candidates, and there were 37,289 total votes cast for the eight candidates.

Satre was the top vote-getter and had 8,096 of the tallied votes, followed by Hathhorn with 7,362 and Fitzpatrick with 4,930.

Satre is a longtime member of the Carroll College faculty, Hathhorn has been an elementary school principal and teacher and has been on the school board for three years, and Fitzpatrick is a retired professor emeritus and library director at Carroll College.

Incumbent John H. McEwen missed getting re-elected to a second three-year term and had 4,274 votes. Kalli Kind had 4,256, Greg L. Guthrie had 3,953, Robert J. Durrant had 3,196 and Matt Gorecki had 980, according to the unofficial results.

Incumbent Elizabeth "Libby" Goldes, who served on the board for nearly a decade, did not seek reelection.

The unofficial results were in favor of a general fund levy for the elementary school district, with 7,865 votes for and 7,206 votes against the measure.

A general fund levy for the high school district was failing earlier in the evening but is now passing by a mere 17 votes, 7,884 to 7,867, according to the unofficial results.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

