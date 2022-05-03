Satre, Hathhorn, Fitzpatrick leading in Helena school board race

Kay Satre, Siobhan Hathhorn and Lois Fitzpatrick took an early lead Tuesday evening among the eight candidates vying for three seats on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees.

Seven of 10 precincts were partially reporting as of about 8:35 p.m.

Satre was leading with 7,809 of the tallied votes, followed by Hathhorn with 7,102 and Fitzpatrick with 4,755. Satre is a longtime member of the Carroll College faculty, Hathhorn has been an elementary school principal and teacher and previously worked in engineering, and Fitzpatrick is a retired professor emeritus and library director at Carroll College.

John H. McEwen had 4,155 votes, Kalli Kind had 4,119, Greg L. Guthrie had 3,823, Robert J. Durrant hat 3,106 and Matt Gorecki had 959.

Incumbents Hathhorn and McEwen were both seeking another three-year term. Incumbent Elizabeth "Libby" Goldes, who served on the board for nearly a decade, did not seek reelection.

The preliminary results were in favor of a general fund levy for the elementary school district, with 7,553 votes for and 7,017 votes against the measure.

A general fund levy for the high school district was failing by a thin margin, with 7,558 votes against and 7,530 votes for the measure.

This story will be updated.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

