In a span of 24-hours, Carroll College raised over $168,000 on Saints Giving Day fundraiser that started Thursday at noon.

“This event provides a wonderful opportunity for people to contribute to the causes that hold special significance to them,” said President of Carroll College Dr. John Cech. “Our Carroll community is exceptional and extends far and wide, and we are immensely grateful for their dedication to Carroll and our students who benefit the most from this fundraising initiative.”

The goal of the digital fundraiser was to raise $175,000. More than 880 people from almost every U.S. state donated, including staff, students, alumni and more to 39 causes, such as Carroll College’s theater department, sports teams and the college’s literary magazine “Colors.”

The website will be up throughout the weekend as more donations are expected to roll in. Those interested in donating should go to https://bit.ly/saintsgivingday.

“We are thrilled with the support shown to Carroll through the incredible participation of our alumni, families, faculty, staff, students, trustees and numerous other donors during our 24-hour Saints Giving Day,” said Cech.