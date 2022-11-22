Rossiter Elementary School fundraiser culminates with the kissing of a pig

During the week of Thanksgiving, many people have turkey on the mind. But Rossiter Elementary School students were thinking about a pig, particularly the one their school staff had to kiss.

Four staff members -- Principal Dr. Wynn Randall, school counselor Mary Anderson, and secretaries Denise Richards and Kristen Cetraro -- raised funds to purchase gift cards to grocery stores for 10 Rossiter families who need a little extra help this Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, the staff members lined up in the gym in front of the whole school, and whoever raised the most money had the privilege of kissing a pig named Carl.

“Before I can tell you the result, I’m going to tell you I really enjoyed counting the money every single day,” said Molly Schmidt, a teacher at Rossiter who was running the assembly. “I’m so proud of you guys and your generosity by emptying your piggy banks and bringing in money to show your support for not only Rossiter school but for families at Rossiter school.”

Schmidt continued: “Now when I like to kiss pigs, I like to wear something special on my lips. What do I put on my lips?”

A resounding yell echoed through the gym: “Lipstick!”

All four staff members donned bright red lipstick as they waited to hear who would get to kiss the pig. The entire school got to their feet, jumping up and down, when Carl the pig was brought into the gym.

Silence fell over the gym and anticipation rose as Schmidt listed the total amount raised by each staff member.

She said Cetraro raised $86.07, Richards raised $104.88, Anderson raised $424.07 and Randall raised $447.51.

One student stood up and proclaimed he forgot to turn his money in. He brought it up to Schmidt and announced that he had brought in $23 for Anderson, making her total $447.07.

However, Randall stayed in the lead by a difference of only 44 cents.

Because the difference was so small, the gym cheered as both Anderson and Randall kissed the pig. Carl was left with red lipstick marks on his cute face and snout.

One student shouted that they wanted to kiss the pig too. On her way out of the gym, another student told Randall she was sorry he had to do it.

When asked about the experience, Randall removed his red lipstick and replied: “Kissing a pig is just like kissing a pig.”

In total, $1,085.53 was raised for families in need at Rossiter to spread a bit of joy for the holiday season.