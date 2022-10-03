'Relevant to their backyard': Helena High biology students collect data at Spring Meadow Lake

Last week, Helena Bengals were released into the wild -- to collect data.

“The beginning of the year we met, and we’ve all been discussing making biology more relevant to them and getting them excited,” said biology teacher Jamie O’Malley. “ ... I’m just excited because I’ve been teaching for 15 years, and every year there's a kid who gets a spark and they’re like, ‘I think I want to be a biologist.’”

O'Malley and fellow biology teachers Brandon Day, Missy Sampson, Tyler Hollow and Claire Pichetter arranged the field trip to Spring Meadow Lake State Park for around 200 students. Each biology period went on one of the three days - Sept. 26, 28 or 30.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Montana WILD educators Corie Rice and Ryan Schmaltz split the students into two groups. One group went with Rice to do some bird watching, and the other went with Schmaltz to head down to the water.

Rice stated that Montana WILD has been doing a bird survey for nine years following the same path around Spring Meadow. She pointed out that the data the students collect today on the birds will be entered on ebird.org, a citizen science website.

“One of the age-old ways to study birds and their movements is by banding birds,” said Rice.

Rice explained that with bigger birds, ornithologists typically climb up to the nest and band them when they are babies. For small birds, mist nets are set up for them to fly into them. This summer, Montana WILD had a banding station set up at Spring Meadow Lake State Park for the first time ever. They set up these mist nets and went around every 10 minutes to get the birds out of the nets, measure them, weigh them and band them with very small bands.

Some of the local birds spotted around Spring Meadow Lake in the fall are Mallard, Northern Flicker, Wood Duck, Black Billed Magpie, Osprey, House Finch, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, Belted Kingfisher and Black Capped Chickadee. Student pairs received binoculars and a sheet to tally bird sightings.

Over by the water, Schmaltz was guiding the students through a BioBlitz where they search for as many species as possible in a specific assigned area. Students were given a bin to scoop water, an ice cube tray, spoons, a data sheet and a mesh sifter to sort out and identify the diverse life in the lake. Some of the organisms found by one group of students were Crawling Water Beetles, Stonefly Larva, Pouch Snails, Planarians and more.

“It’s interesting because they’ll find certain stuff here in the spring, summer and then the fall,” said Schmaltz. “Some of the things they’re finding are things we only find here in the fall, and it’s weird that we don’t scoop them in the spring, but it’s all just the cycle of the lake … These are the bottom level of the food chain, and they’re making food webs, transfer of energy, all that is coming together. They’re not just looking in a textbook.”

When it was time to switch, the water group went to go bird watching with Rice. The bird group came to Schmaltz, and they headed over to Ten Mile Creek with a new set of clean equipment so as to not spread invasive species from one body of water to the next. Schmaltz stated that New Zealand mud snails in Spring Meadow Lake are the main invasive species they don’t want spreading.

“This is kind of a lead into our ecology unit, to apply everything they’re learning here,” said Day.

“Instead of just pulling data from their textbooks, they’re doing place based nature learning and applying it to what they’re doing, making it interesting and relevant to their backyard,” added Schmaltz.