Reach Higher Montana Scholarships double to $2,000 this year

When it comes to paying for higher education, the Montana nonprofit Reach Higher Montana knows that every penny counts these days.

“Reach Higher Montana is super excited to offer funds to students to pursue their college and career dreams,” said Steve Coop, programs manager. “We understand the value of higher education, whether that be the trades, a two-year school or a four-year school.”

In past years, the nonprofit gave out the same number of scholarships, but they were for $1,000 each. Coop stated that with the rising cost of higher education, the nonprofit’s board gave the go-ahead to double the scholarship awards to $2,000 this year.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average annual cost of education has gone up 10% from $8,500 to $9,400 from 2010-11 to 2020-2021 at four-year public institutions. At four-year private nonprofit institutions, the 2020-2021 education cost at $37,600 is 19% higher than in 2010-2011 at $31,700. For two-year public institutions from 2010-2011 to 2020-2021, the cost is 18% higher, going from $3,300 to $3,900.

The graduating class of 2023 will get 30 of these scholarship awards, and 50 scholarship awards will be available for students currently attending a Montana college or university for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

“Scholarships of any value are super important,” said Coop. “... It’s great to go for those $10,000 to $20,000 scholarships, but smaller ones take less time to apply for … It’s not so much the value as the return on time.”

One $2,000 scholarship, The Carol Valvoda Military Scholarship, is designated for a college or university student who has or is currently serving in the United States military.

“The Carl Valvoda Military Scholarship is awarded in memory of Carl Valvoda, the son and husband of two former co-workers, who passed away due to a brain tumor,” said Rhonda Safford, Reach Higher Montana's student services director.

To be eligible to apply for a Reach Higher Montana Scholarships, applicants must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA, be attending or have graduated from a Montana high school and filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The scholarship funds are awarded directly to colleges.

Applications will be accepted from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15. Go to www.ReachHigherMontana.org to apply.