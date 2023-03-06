Eight Helena high school and college students are reaching higher with the help from a Montana-base nonprofit.

Reach Higher Montana has announced the class of 2023 high school and college scholarship recipients. The organization gave out 30 $2,000 scholarships to high school students in Montana and 50 $2,000 scholarships to Montana college students for a grand total of $160,000.

Three Helena high schoolers received scholarships -- Capital High School’s Grayce Wilkins and Helena High School’s Maycee Plummer and Cael Murgel.

Five Helena college students received scholarships -- Carroll College’s Lily Overstreet, Luke Ostberg, Peter Rehberger and Grace Wagner. From Helena College, Gina Leveque-Zapata was the sole student to earn a scholarship.

An additional scholarship is awarded each year to a student who has or is currently serving in the military. Victor Perez Carrillo from the University of Montana was this year’s recipient of the Carl Valvoda Military Scholarship.

“The Carl Valvoda Military Scholarship is awarded in memory of Carl Valvoda, the son and husband of two former co-workers, who passed away due to a brain tumor,” said Rhonda Safford, Reach Higher Montana Programs Manager.