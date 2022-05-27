Pay increases approved for Helena teachers

Per a collective bargaining agreement approved this week, the pay scale for teachers and licensed support staff employed by Helena Public Schools will increase by 1.5% retroactively for the current school year and another 2.5% for 2022-23.

The school district's board of trustees approved the agreement Tuesday, and the Helena Education Association ratified it Thursday. Salary negotiations opened in November.

"This increase is in line with what other AA districts across the state are negotiating," HEA President Jane Shawn said, adding that the association's bargaining team and board of directors believe it is a good deal.

The pay increases apply to about 630 school district employees, including teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists and speech language pathologists, Shawn said. These are the first increases to the salary scale in four years, she said.

For 2021-22, the increase will be retroactively paid to the beginning of the school year and added to each educator's June 16 paycheck as a lump sum with any taxes, retirement contributions and other applicable deductions removed. Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, educators will receive a minimum of $41,615 to a maximum of $86,351.75 per year, depending on where they fall on the pay scale.

Trustee Luke Muszkiewicz said during a Tuesday school board meeting that while the pay increases are much lower than inflation, they are in line with the increases to school funding provided by the Montana Legislature. The school funding increases came out to 1.5% for the current school year and 2.57% for the next school year, he said.

"We can't do what a lot of other organizations can do and just raise our prices in order to pay our staff more," he said. "The primary source of our revenue is the Montana Legislature. They meet every other year, and we are not in a legislative year this year so the inflationary increase that we got (for this year and next year) was determined a year ago. And that puts is in a real bind when something like inflation or the cost of living changes dramatically in a short period of time."

As the school district faces a projected general fund budget shortfall of millions of dollars during each of the next five school years, Superintendent Rex Weltz said the pay increases are expected to cost about $440,000 per year beginning this school year and another $720,000 per year beginning in 2022-23 for a total of nearly $1.2 million annually.

"We have people who work extremely hard and they deserve that just as much as everyone else," Weltz said. "Just how far and how much is it going to affect us down the road, I'm completely cognizant of that effect."

Muszkiewicz said incoming teachers will not be granted more than six years of experience, which will keep more experienced educators lower on the pay scale.

"That presents challenges that will make recruiting very experienced veteran teachers more difficult, but it's nonetheless an important step that we've taken in providing for budget sustainability," he said.

Muszkiewicz also noted some of the other work that has been done to help balance the school district's budget, including the implementation of a new teacher pay matrix at the beginning of the current school year and the retirement incentives granted to about 70 of the school district's highest-paid teachers since 2020.

"We do have some hard decisions to make going forward, but I also want to recognize some of the decisions we've already made," he said.

Shawn said the school district and the HEA are still negotiating the pay scale for paraprofessionals, which currently starts at $13 per hour.

"This wage, even with a good benefit package, makes it difficult to recruit and retain quality para educators," she said.

In June of 2021, the school district increased the minimum annual salaries for its administrative positions by a range of about 17% to more than 52%, depending on the job.

Aside from the superintendent, whose annual salary of $172,500 was negotiated separately, the lowest-paid administrators now receive an annual salary of $96,500-$109,474 and the highest-paid administrators get $139,880-$156,000 per year, depending on the number of years served. An additional stipend of $2,000 per year is offered to administrators with a doctorate degree.

Weltz said the administrative pay matrix was stagnant for many years and needed to be updated to help the school district attract and keep quality administrative staff. However, he said he expects to trim about $155,000 from the total amount paid to administrators because the new salary matrix tipped the scales too far at the director level.

