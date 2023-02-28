Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing column honoring local high school students and their achievements.

Senior Lili Bennum felt like she was running toward a finish line that was running from her before she switched to Helena Public Schools’ Project for Alternative Learning a year and a half ago.

“I wanted to be able to give school my all and wrestling my all at the same time. At Capital, I felt like I was so far behind but I looked back, and I wasn’t even doing bad. It just felt like everything was piling up,” said Bennum. “... (PAL has) helped me organize my time, be more responsible and get stuff done. I now know how to sit down and get work done."

Bennum stated that since people have to apply for a spot at PAL, there’s more accountability to show up to school and class so that people don’t lose their spot. The school does 90-minute periods and alternates A and B schedules throughout the week. Every three weeks or so, they switch subjects in a block schedule.

Bennum, 18, is the oldest out of four siblings.

“She’s always had a mature humor to her and she’s always been able to be a part of adult conversations,” said Camry Collier, Bennum’s mom. “She’s self proclaimed awkward, but she’s hilarious and amazing at self reflection.”

She was born in Iowa but has lived in Montana and called the mountains home since she was 3.

“I love the water. I love hiking,” Bennum said. “I really appreciate what Montana has to offer, and I feel like a lot of people don’t or take advantage of how beautiful it is to live here. Even though I’ve lived here my whole life, I’m still like ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Collier stated that like for many students, COVID-19 deeply interrupted Bennum’s education. However, she saw a “180-degree change” in her daughter when she transferred to PAL.

“It was so difficult for her to do the online schooling and with her learning technique and all the different systems they had to log into, she got so overwhelmed,” said Collier. “And then school starting back up again in person was a whole other thing to adjust to. When she got accepted into PAL, I was so excited because it was something new and she had this hope of ‘I’m going to finish school.’”

Bennum was nominated as the Independent Record's student of the month by PAL staff for being a leader among her peers and for her “tremendous growth academically and in confidence” while at the school.

She’s been wrestling for four years on the Capital High School wrestling team and has made history as the first female captain at the school. She’s watched as girl’s wrestling has blown up the past few years in Montana. She fell in love with the sport because it showed her her true strength.

“Up until this year, I was the only girl on the wrestling team (at Capital). Then we got a bunch of girls this year, so did Helena High,” said Bennum. “However hard you can push yourself, you can push yourself even past that in wrestling.”

PAL has also allowed for Bennum to take dual-enrollment college classes and get core credits for subjects like math and English done in high school. She plans on going to Montana Tech for their two-year radiology program. In the future, she’s looking at the possibility of furthering her education in environmental science.

“I feel like any mom in that I want my child to be happy and confident in this life,” said Collier. “I want her to be able to live life in a way that isn’t just trudging through but being successful. I’m incredibly proud of her and proud to be her mom. I would have loved to be like her when I was her age.”