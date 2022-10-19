OPI's Educator Licensing Team honored with Governor's Award for Excellence in Performance

The Office of Public Instruction’s Educator Licensing Team received the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Performance on Monday.

“I am so proud of the work that our licensing team has done this year,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said in a statement. “The new state of the art licensing system has streamlined licensing for all Montana teachers and administrators. Our licensing team has helped teachers focus more time on putting our Montana students first!”

The team members honored are Educator Licensure Program Manager Crystal Andrews, Licensure Examiner Bekki Flanagan, Licensure Examiner Lorri Weiss and Licensure Examiner Virginia Sandin.

This year, 308 state employees received this honor that recognizes their exceptional contributions to Montana’s government.

“The Educator Licensing Team has shown excellence in the state’s public image,” states a press release from the Office of Public Instruction. They developed a new user-friendly educator licensing system, Teach Montana, that was launched on June 1. "They have also provided prompt, courteous services.”