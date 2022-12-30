OPI to host discussion on investment of COVID-19 dollars in Montana schools

Beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 3 in room 303 of the Montana State Capitol, the Office of Public Instruction will host an hour-long in-person and virtual panel discussion on the investment of federal COVID-19 relief dollars in schools around Montana

“This statewide discussion is an opportunity to explore innovative ways to utilize the remaining $365 million federal COVID relief funds,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “Our Montana schools have the responsibility to spend these federal ESSER dollars by the end of September 2024. This showcases the unique landscape and needs across our rural state.”

The main subject is about Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds with an overview from the U.S. Department of Education and Montana educational leaders.

Presenters are James Lane, senior adviser, U.S. Department of Education; Glendive Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis on water health improvement; Eureka Superintendent Joel Graves on mental health and tiny houses within career and technical education; Rachel Wanderscheid, director of the Montana Afterschool Alliance on mental health and math; Target Range Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt on outdoor learning spaces; and Fergus County Superintendent Rhonda Long on small rural school focus.

The U.S. Department of Education released an updated ESSER FAQ document that highlighted the need for meaningful stakeholder input as states and school districts spend the allocated funds. Points of clarification in the document include early warning systems for student achievement, healthy schools focusing on air and water improvement and school security, college and career pathways, leveraging federal, state, and local funds and liquidation and spend-down guidance.

This discussion will be open to the public, legislators, school leaders and trustees. The Zoom link can be found here: bit.ly/mtesserfunds.