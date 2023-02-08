The Office of Public Instruction will be celebrating Indian Education for All on Monday in the state Capitol Rotunda.

“This a great opportunity to showcase our Montana Constitutional promise of Indian Education for All in action,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.

The event is 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The public may attend.

According to Article X of the Montana Constitution, “the state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of the American Indians and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity.”

At the celebration, the 2023 Montana Proud Poster Series, which highlights Native American educators in Montana, will be introduced and will be available for display in schools statewide.

The celebration will begin with table displays by IEFA teachers Linda Rost, Montana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Dylan Huisken, Montana’s 2019 Teacher of the Year, and Daisy Carlsmith, assistant to directors/instructor at the Western Montana Professional Learning Collaborative.

At 10 a.m., Chontay Standing Rock from Rocky Boy’s Reservation will offer a flag song. Arntzen will give remarks and present the 2023 Montana Proud Poster Series as well as the candidates who are in attendance.

“The Montana Proud Poster Series honors Native teachers around Montana that have made significant impacts on our students,” said Arntzen.

She encouraged others to join in celebrating Indian Education for All.

The poster series will feature Fort Peck Reservation members Mandy Smoker Broaddus and Roger White Jr (Wamni Jusina – Little Eagle), Flathead Reservation members Jason Smith and Michael Marie Munson, Blackfeet Reservation members Roger MadPlume, Brenda Johnston, Meredith K. Hecker and Reyna Monteau, Rocky Boy’s Reservation member John Murie, Crow Reservation members Shane Doyle and Christian Takes The Gun, Little Shell Chippewa Tribe member Shelby Cole, and Fort Belknap Reservation member Robe Walker.