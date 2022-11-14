OPI seeks public comment on alternative assessment waiver

Montana's Office of Public Instruction is seeking a waiver to federal regulations that cap the percentage of students who receive an alternate academic achievement assessment at 1% of the total students tested.

OPI has adopted alternate academic achievement standards for students with significant cognitive disabilities. OPI measures the achievements of those standards with an alternate assessment aligned with alternate academic achievement standards.

Federal regulation 34 C.F.R. 200.6(c)(2) requires that for each subject in which assessments are administered, the total number of students assessed in that subject using an alternate assessment for alternate academic achievement standards cannot exceed 1% of the total number of students in the state who are assessed on that subject.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act caps the percentage of students who receive alternate assessment at 1% of the total students tested. However, the act allows for states that may exceed the 1% cap to apply for a one-year waiver. Montana has not previously requested a waiver, but believes it may be necessary for this school year.

OPI has scheduled two virtual webinars at https://bit.ly/OPIpubliccomment for public comment on Nov. 17 and Nov. 22, both from 4 to 5 p.m. The meeting password is 178051.

“Education should always seek public comment,” said OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “This waiver is about transparency in assessments for students of all abilities. The alternative assessments meet students at their ability level which is the goal of personalized learning for all of our Montana students.”