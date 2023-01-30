OPI report shows about 80% of MT schools have quality educator shortages

Montana’s Office of Public Instruction recently released its annual Critical Quality Educator Shortage Report revealing that around 80% of Montana schools, 661 out of 825, are impacted with critical quality educator shortages.

“Filling Montana classrooms, wherever the location, with quality educators remains one of my top priorities,” state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in a news release. “I have implemented many flexibilities through TeachMT, teacher licensing rules, and increasing professional development to recognize this great need in every school building across our state. Together we must focus on solutions that put our Montana students first."

The report, released earlier this month, defines an impacted school as a special education cooperative, the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, the Montana Youth Challenge program, a state youth correctional facility, a public school located on an Indian reservation and a public school that is located more than 20 minutes from a Montana city with a population greater than 15,000, based on the most recent federal decennial census.

This school year, there were 2,700 affected licensure and endorsement areas, which is down from the 2021-2022 school year, where there were 2,919. Out of the 2,700 affected areas in 2022-2023, according to the report. High school has been affected the most with 872. Elementary is next with 812, and middle school has 599 while K-12 schools have 417.

The top three critical shortage areas in 2022-2023 are elementary at 492, special education at 259 and mathematics at 188.

Possible reasons for declaring a shortage are if in the past three years, a school has hired a retired teacher, hired a teacher with Class 5 Provisional Certificate, hired a teacher without a license with an emergency authorization, or filled a position from a candidate pool of less than five qualified candidates.

Other possible reasons are they advertised a position that remained vacant for 30 days due to lack of qualified candidates or a vacancy for the current school years was advertised for at least 30 days and less than five applications were received from qualified applicants.

A teachers union official said it partially comes down to money.

"We graduate enough teachers from our Montana colleges to fill almost all of our teaching positions," said Sam Telling, spokesperson for Montana Federation of Public Employees. "Even though they’d rather stay here, graduates flee Montana for states that pay more, have lower health care costs, and have not politicized the profession.”

Boulder schools have 10 staffing shortages on the report from elementary to high school level ranging from superintendent to English to computer information systems.

Townsend schools list three shortages this school year. Lincoln K-12 has 14 staffing shortages, and Trinity Elementary has one. Prickly Pear Coop has eight staffing shortages. Helmville Elementary and Garrison Elementary have one staffing shortage, and Avon Elementary has two, according to the report.

Hardin Public Schools had the most staffing shortages out of any Montana school district at 36. They have nine elementary shortages, middle school has 12, high school has 13 and two system shortages -- a supervisor and a school psychologist.

Montana educators who work in critical shortage areas can receive up to $3,000 per year for four years in educational loan repayment assistance. For the 2022 fiscal year, OPI approved and paid a total of 113 approvals for $453,596. In the 2021 fiscal year, they approved 73 for $266,735, and in the 2020 fiscal year, they approved 76 for $268,907.

There is now a bill before the Legislature, Senate Bill 70, which would extend the Quality Educator Assistance Program. It would alter the definition of a “critical quality educator shortage area” and make it so that all teachers that work in an impacted school regardless of the areas that are affected can receive loan repayment assistance.

"SB 70 is a great start and a good step toward ending our teacher shortage," said Amanda Curtis, president of MFPE. "Extending loan forgiveness to more rural schools gets at the heart of the problem, putting resources where they're needed the most to promote teacher retention and recruitment."