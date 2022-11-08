 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPI legal team to host School Law Conference open to the public

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen talks with students at Montana City School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Office of Public Instruction (OPI) legal team is hosting the second School Law Conference on Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in room 303 at the Montana State Capitol.

“As we approach a new legislative session I encourage parents, teachers, and legislators to join us for a discussion on quality teaching and learning in Montana public schools,” OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said. “Putting Montana students and families first in education legislation must be a priority for all of our legislators.”

The School Law Conference is free and open to parents, school administrators, trustees, curriculum specialists, teachers, legislators and all other interested individuals.

Some of the topics will be school accreditation rulemaking, financial literacy education, licensure discipline, state diplomas, emergency authorization for employment, sex education and statute, funding tuition for residential facilities and school bus stop arms. To see the full schedule, go to bit.ly/lawconferenceopi.

The conference will feature OPI Chief Legal Counsel Rob Stutz, OPI lawyer Rick Wootton, and Derek D’Angelo, the curriculum director for the Foundation for Economic Education. For more information on those featured, go to bit.ly/OPIinformation.

The School Law Conference will be available for streaming on the legislative website or at bit.ly/schoollawconference.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

