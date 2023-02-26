The Montana Office of Public Instruction is implementing a statewide online testing platform for the spring American College Test (ACT) for the first time ever.

"As I’ve said many times, Montana must get back to the basics of math and reading so that our students can achieve educational excellence and be college ready,” Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in an email. “One of my top initiatives, Montana Ready focuses on preparing our students for college and career readiness. Teaching and learning must be recognized at the point when our students are tested, which focuses on flexibilities as my innovative MAST pilot program achieves.”

The ACT is a college readiness test for high school juniors or seniors as mandated by the state for federal reporting. Districts were able to request paper options for students.

OPI said this statewide online implementation will streamline and increase access for students. The test includes general math, English language arts and science assessments delivered in three testing windows.

The three testing windows will be two weeks and delivered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Window one is from March 28-30 and April 4-6. Window two is from April 11-13 and April 18-20. Window three is April 25-27 and May 2-4.

Karen Ogden, communications officer with Helena Public Schools, confirmed that Helena high schools are moving online for the ACT this year.

On April 11, Helena high schools will have a juniors-only day for the ACT because the students need to be on district laptops with the assessment pre-loaded, connected to a secure network and each testing room has a limited number of students and requires three staff per room. Having all students at the schools could overwhelm staff, facilities and network connections.

In 2022, OPI piloted an online version of the ACT with a paper option, and 541 students took the test online and 8,893 students took in on paper. Out of the 36 possible points, Montana’s average was 18.6.

The ACT defines College Readiness Benchmarks as “the minimum ACT test scores required for students to have a reasonable chance of success in first-year credit-bearing college courses at the typical college. There are benchmarks for six ACT test scores, and each benchmark is linked to success in a different college course or set of courses.”

In 2022, math’s ACT College Readiness score was 22, and Montana’s average was 18.5. For reading, the ACT’s was 22, and Montana’s was 19.2. For science, the ACT’s was 23 and Montana’s was 19. In English language arts, Montana’s average was closest at 17.2 with the ACT’s College Readiness score at 18.

In May 2021, the Montana Board of Regents voted to no longer mandate ACT and Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores for admission on Montana campuses. Some scholarship packages still require the tests though.

For more information on the ACT online testing, go to https://bit.ly/actonlinetesting.