No recount for Helena school levy that passed by 15 votes

There will not be a recount in the election for a high school district tax levy that Helena-area voters approved May 3 by a margin of 15 votes.

On May 17, the Helena Public Schools board of trustees canvassed the election results approving general fund levies for both the high school and elementary school districts and certifying Kay Satre, Lois Fitzpatrick and Siobhan Hathhorn as the three winners of seats on the board.

The high school levy was approved with 7,887 votes in favor and 7,872 opposed. Because the measure passed with less than one quarter of 1% of the vote, Lewis and Clark County elections officials said electors could petition for a recount within five days of the canvass.

Hathhorn, who was appointed chair of the board last week, said the school district did not receive a recount petition by the deadline.

The high school levy will increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by about $5.75 and add about $291,836 to the general fund per year.

The elementary school levy passed by a vote of 7,868 in favor and 7,210 opposed. This levy will increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by about $3.62 and will add about $160,302 to the general fund per year.

