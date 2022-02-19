Night to Shine: Teen talent show returning to Helena Civic Center

Night to Shine is returning to the Helena Civic Center stage this year to showcase the unique talents of students from Capital High School and Helena High School.

The event is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday after going virtual in 2021 due to COVID-19. This is the 29th annual event, which raises funds for Helena Public Schools' Distributive Education Clubs of America.

If you go What: 29th Annual Night to Shine When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 Where: Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Tickets: Visit helenaciviccenter.com. Tickets cost $30, $20 or $15 plus applicable fees.

Jessica Frazier, DECA coordinator for Helena High, said this year's event will feature 19 acts for guests to enjoy. Attendees will be treated to vocal performances, instrumentals, dancing, puppetry, poetry and more.

"It's not as many acts as years past," Frazier said. "But I think coming out of COVID, kids are just getting used to being able to participate in things like this again."

Frazier said that for the number of acts in this year's show, there is quite a lot of variety. She is especially impressed with the grit of the students when it comes to the challenges of hosting something like Night to Shine.

"These kids are creative. We have ideas as teachers, but these kids have tenacity and adaptability," Frazier said. "They take what is coming at them and make the best of it."

Kaylee deMontigny is one such student. The HHS senior will be performing a cover of "On the Radio" by Regina Spectre in which she sings and plays the ukulele. According to deMontigny, the song is one she performed in middle school, but with a backing track.

"This is my senior year, my last chance to perform," deMontigny said. "I did it as my last song in middle school. I thought it would be cool to bookend my high school career with the same song."

According to deMontigny, it's a great way to measure just how far she has come and improved since middle school, especially with her singing. Her ukulele skills have also improved since that time. She is the president of the ukulele club at HHS.

DeMontigny said she had a couple of weeks to practice the song prior to her Night to Shine performance. She said she has a few nerves heading into the event, but she thinks that just helps her not be lazy.

"It should be really cool," deMontigny said. "The acts are great and it will be full of high-quality performances."

Levi Dawes, DECA coordinator at CHS, said he is happy the event gets to move forward this year. According to Dawes, Night to Shine is not only an event for the community to enjoy, but it is also for the students.

"I'm just glad we can provide something for the community to go to," Dawes said. "Something for people to move forward and enjoy the talents of our students."

Dawes said variety is a big part of Night to Shine, and it allows the students to be themselves. That variety lets DECA build out Night to Shine and provides the kids with a lot of different opportunities, according to Dawes.

CHS will provide one of the most unique acts in this year's Night to Shine event. Maddie "Lou" Seacrest and her puppet Marcie Mouse will be performing a song called "My Friend, The Dictionary" from the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" by playwright Rachel Sheinkin with music by William Finn. Seacrest said this will be only her third performance with Marcie, which is very exciting for her.

"I grew up watching 'The Muppet Show' as a kid. Then I got into 'Avenue Q.' It fostered a love of theatrics," Seacrest said. "I started reading interviews with Sesame Street puppeteers, where they said the puppets kind of develop their own personalities."

Seacrest got Marcie from an Etsy shop, after attempting to make her own puppet one time before that. She said Marcie has basically taken on one aspect of her own personality and then grew from that. Marcie is Seacrest's first "real" character and she has ideas for a second.

"I really love the voice work part of it and want to see where it takes me," Seacrest said. "For this performance, I knew it had to be something fun and family appropriate. This song had been in the back of my mind for a while so I knew what I wanted to do when I started thinking about it."

This event marks the first Night to Shine for Seacrest, who moved to Helena from Pennsylvania about a year ago.

"I'm really excited. I love performing with my puppet and I'm thrilled to be getting it out there," Seacrest said. "I know a lot of people who are performing this year and they are incredible. Helena should be excited to come and see what everyone has been working on."

Dawes said the event helps the DECA students learn practical business skills, and the funds generated from the event will help send them to national competitions.

"This is the 29th year of Night to Shine, and last year we didn't get to have the big lights and stage the civic center provides," Frazier said. "It will be nice to see the community come out and support these talented kids."

Tickets for Night to Shine can be purchased through the Helena Civic Center website at helenaciviccenter.com. Tickets cost $30, $20 or $15 plus applicable fees, though Frazier said Helena Public Schools students and staff can buy tickets for a special price of $10 in the schools.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.