New faces among the ranks of Helena's school resource officers

School resource officers have been in Helena Public Schools for more than 20 years, but local students will see a couple of new faces behind the badge this year.

At the middle schools, officer Scott Finnicum is in C.R. Anderson and officer Jessica Cornell is in Helena Middle School. At the high schools, officer Jon Pulsifer is in Capital High School and officer Bret Haux is in Helena High School.

This is Cornell's and Haux's first year as School Resources Officers (SROs), but Finnicum and Pulsifer both have at least one year of experience in the position.

These officers help out at other Helena schools as well. Haux said their schools are organized into east and west by Last Chance Gulch. The west side is covered by Finnicum (CRA) and Pulsifer (CHS), and the east side is covered by Cornell (HMS) and Haux (HHS).

The city, school district and the Helena Police Department are still finalizing the SRO memorandum of understanding but hope to have that done in the next few weeks.

To become an SRO, an officer puts their name into a pool, interviews are conducted, and the selected officers are assigned to their schools.

Haux graduated from Helena High School in 2016, so he pointed out that it was nice to be back in Bengal territory and see some familiar faces.

“My little brother is a freshman here, and I have two cousins who also go here. One plays volleyball and the other plays basketball,” said Haux. “I run into kids all the time, and I’m like ‘Hey, I’m related to you.’ So that’s pretty fun... My goal is to be here till my brother graduates.”

Haux joined the National Guard when he was 17 and became a Helena police officer in late 2020.

As an SRO, he wears many hats. He helps with traffic, is a first responder for incidents at the school, and works as an informal counselor and more.

“I have yet to have a typical day,” said Haux. “Sometimes when it’s raining, it’s pouring, and you’re busy all day. Like today, I went and met with a class, and helped them out with crime scene processing and photographing, so I guess I get to use my expertise in that to teach kids. Otherwise, I’m being responsive and helping out the school with what they need … and trying to have good interactions with kids. For a lot of them, it’s their first time interacting with police, so I want to make sure it’s a good experience.”

Since 2010, the Helena Police Department has worked with the Helena nonprofit Angel Fund for “Running for Montana’s Future," which promotes physical activity and positive relationships between law enforcement and kids in the community. Through 5K races and individual sponsorships, officers purchase shoes for Helena children through The Angel Fund. At a recent Helena school board meeting, executive director of The Angel Fund Janet Riis said that last school year, around 90 pairs of shoes were provided to Helena students through this program.