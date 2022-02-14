Montana University System official outlines plans to provide more health workers

An official within the Montana University System recently outlined efforts being made to provide more health care workers as the need for more help in such occupations increases.

Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner of academic, research and student affairs, told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots group of residents, business people and civic leaders in the Queen City, that his agency continues to work through “a tough puzzle of health workforce education.”

This includes developing new forms of collaboration and joining other institutions to produce credentialed nurses in other parts of the state among 16 campuses. The Montana University System oversees public colleges and universities in the state.

“Health care is quickly becoming the largest area of study and workforce development effort,” he said last week, adding that 500 nurses graduate every year in the Montana University System.

Tessman said 80% of those nurses are still practicing in Montana one year after graduation.

“We really like to emphasize the connection between local education and local work, that is what we do,” he said.

Tessman said there are well over 1,000 Montana graduates every year in broader health fields.

“It could not be more needed right now,” he said, adding that many experienced health care professionals are retiring.

He said some are retiring early and leaving the workforce because of stress. Ne noted that while the wage structure by Montana standards is reasonable, it is often seen as not satisfactory to address the work-level stress and skills needed.

Tessman said there is a declining supply in the existing workforce, and there is more demand not just for nurses, but in allied health professions, such as mental health.

“It’s a top priority for the Montana University System,” he said.

He said there are two new medical schools coming to Montana. Touro in Great Falls plans to graduate 125 osteopathic physicians a year. The other is Rocky Vista University in Billings, which plans to have 100 graduates a year.

He said this is good news for both cities in terms of economic impact. But he said there is some concern for Montana’s capacity to provide the right kind of clinical and practical opportunities for students as they learn. He said the Montana University System is looking to increase local partnerships in the area of behavioral health. It is also looking at which students from all areas of the state can receive core instruction and then do hands-on learning in their community.

Tessman noted two large financial contributions made in Montana to help with nursing programs.

One was a $7 million donation by former Halliburton CEO Dave Lesar and his wife, Sherry, to the nursing program at Montana Tech, and the other was $101 million by Mark and Robyn Jones to Montana State University for the construction of new, larger, state-of-the-art educational facilities on the campuses of its college of nursing in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.

Both donations were made in 2021.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

