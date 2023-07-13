Levi Brandborg, an 8-year-old from Missoula who is partially deaf and was born to deaf parents, thanked the state of Montana and Gov. Greg Gianforte at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in front of the Capitol commemorating the signing of a bill that in part will provide support for Montana students who are deaf or partially deaf.

House Bill 619, with an ominous short name of "Revise student data privacy laws," was co-sponsored by Rep. Connie Keogh, D-Missoula, and allows the superintendent of public instruction to release student-level information to various other state agencies for the reported purpose of transparency and performance reporting.

The portion of the bill Brandborg is thankful for pertains to students like him.

HB 619 establishes a temporary language development advisory committee that will work with Montana's Office of Public Instruction and Department of Public Health and Human Services to create parent resources; language developmental milestones for both English and American Sign Language; and a list of appropriate language assessments for deaf or partially deaf children from birth to age 9 for both languages.

Furthermore, the bill not only requires schools to administer the tests, but also report the results.

Brandborg's mother, Rita, said in an interview via ASL interpreter Dana Walls she is "looking forward to a better system."

"It can be hard to know what these kids need," Rita Brandborg said. "Down the road, we'll be able to see the data and know what needs to be changed, which districts need more interpreters."

She said she also hopes the bill and the extra attention it affords deaf students will help to better educate those involved in "mainstream schools" about the needs of those students.

Keogh said she sponsored the bill because she thought "it was a good one." HB 619 passed through the Senate on a 50-0 vote, and Keogh said it benefited from bipartisan support.

Keogh said only about 5% of children born deaf are born to deaf parents.

The National Association of the Deaf reports 72% of parents with deaf children do not know sign language.

"If children do not acquire those language skills early in life, they often fall behind their peers," said Keogh, who has a background in special education. "This creates a pathway for deaf children to be successful in their academics."

She said the state's school districts are enrolling an increasing number of deaf students, including an increase in medical interventions during pregnancy and simply an increase in population.

Shawn Tulloch, who is deaf and a member of the more than 100-year-old Montana Association for the Deaf, also spoke during the ceremony through interpreter Walls.

"None of this would have been possible without the groups of parents of deaf and hard of hearing children, our sign language interpreters and members of the deaf community," Tulloch said.

Gianforte, who signed the bill in May, sent a prepared statement to Thursday's event.

"Our focus in education is and has always been advancing common sense reforms to empower parents and help each unique student reach his or her full outstanding potential," Gianforte said.

Rita Brandborg thanked those who helped make the bill a law during her speech to the attendees.

"I am so incredibly grateful to see this happening and the growth of this here in Montana," she said. "It's a tremendous improvement for the deaf and hard of hearing children in our state."