MHP offers back-to-school traffic safety reminders

With the start of the new school year, traffic around buses and school zones is bound to increase.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) and Attorney General Austin Knudsen want to remind drivers to follow traffic rules to keep students safe as they return to the classroom.

“We can all do our part to ensure children get to and from school safely each day,” said Knudsen. “Please follow the laws to protect Montana students from unnecessary harm.”

Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, a sergeant for the MHP, carried a bill during the last legislative session that requires buses to be equipped with a stop signal arm that can extend at least 4 1/2 feet from the bus at a height of no less than 3 feet if a route includes a stop where a student must cross the street. Additionally, a student cannot cross a street or enter or exit a school bus unless the road is partially blocked by the extended stop arm.

A portion of this bill went into effect last year, increasing the reckless driving penalties for drivers who pass, in either direction, a stopped school bus that is displaying the visual flashing red signal, from $500 to $1,000 or possible jail time, punishable upon conviction.

Buses are also equipped with cameras inside and out to catch reckless drivers not obeying traffic laws.

Some traffic laws to keep in mind when approaching a bus are: Prepare to slow down when you see the amber/yellow flashing lights. Stop 30 feet from a stopped school bus when it is flashing a red light; when a school bus is stopped at a four-way intersection, vehicles can’t turn left, turn right, or pass the school bus; when the stop arm is out on a school bus and there is a raised median, all traffic traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop; when the stop arm is out on a school bus on a non-divided highway or two-lane road, traffic traveling all directions must stop within 30 feet of the bus.

Another thing MHP wants Montana drivers to keep in mind is to pay attention and slow down for the changing speed limits in school zones, look for children crossing the street near schools and don’t pass a school bus that is stopped.

“It’s as easy as knowing the laws and being patient while paying attention to your surroundings,” MHP Col. Steve Lavin said. “These simple acts can save the lives of children and prevent injuries as they’re going between home and school.”