Make way for the PAs: Carroll College announces new graduate-level program

Carroll College is getting an early birthday present in the form of a new graduate program, one that comes with its signature purple scrubs.

“I would like to begin by saying happy birthday to Carroll College. (Nov. 4) marks our founders day, and we will be 113 years old,” said President of Carroll College John Cech. “I believe this announcement marks one of the most significant programmatic developments in Carroll College’s 113-year history.”

Carroll College on Thursday announced its plan to develop a new graduate-level Physician Assistant (PA) program. Carroll students, staff and faculty, the board of trustees and professionals in the health care field were in attendance.

“Carroll’s new Physician Assistant program will serve the growing health care needs across Montana and especially rural areas,” said Cech. “Building on our highly successful undergraduate nursing, pre-med, allied health and health sciences programs, a graduate-level physician assistant program is a natural progression for the college and a strong fit for the mission of Carroll College in serving others.”

The program will be 27 months in duration with the last 12 months being clinicals for students. At the end, students will earn a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

Carroll has a stellar reputation for its many pro-professional health pathways. Cech noted the college has a 25-year record of an over 80% acceptance rate into medical school. The national average of medical school acceptance is 42%.

“Health care, service, and leadership are part of Carroll’s DNA. During our first 100 years and beyond, Carroll College graduates have directly impacted health outcomes across Montana, the northwest, and the globe. Our new physician assistant program builds from that legacy of service, deeply rooted in our liberal arts foundation,” said Carroll Trustee Aaron Alme, M.D. “A new generation of Carroll physician assistant leaders, responding to their vocational call to care for the whole person, will join fellow Carroll nurses, physicians, dentists, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, scientists, and other leaders in our shared mission: to respond in service to those in need.”

Out of the 300 accredited PA programs in the country, only one is in Montana at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry released its October Postsecondary Workforce Report which highlighted the need for more PAs in the state. According to the report, Montana has demand for twice the number of PAs available, and Montana PAs make a median salary of $118,760.

“Carroll College has a strong tradition of leading the nation in preparing students for medical school,” said Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association. “Now that same commitment to preparing students for medical school will be leveraged to graduate physician assistants ready to deliver high quality care in Montana. Carroll’s deep commitment to our state and longstanding relationship with hospitals across the state will help fill the needed gap for physician assistants and help solve a critical workforce shortage.”

There is a 28% projected growth for the PA field by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The profession is also ranked as the third best out of 100 occupations in 2022 and the second best in health care fields, stated US News and World Report.

First-year Carroll student and football player Kade Schlepp from Helena is considering the pre-PA track.

“This is big news,” said Schlepp. “It’s exciting because I’m from Helena, so staying in Helena would be great to go to graduate school.”

First-year student Spencer Berger came to Carroll from Billings for football and the pre-med program but is considering shifting into the PA undergraduate track.

“I don’t know if I’ll go to medical or PA school but to have that option helps, and building a PA program here helps the strength of the school,” said Berger.

In addition to Carroll’s new PA program, the college has established other post-undergraduate programs in the past two years such as a master's of social work and an accelerated nursing track. These programs are a part of Carroll’s five-year strategic plan to enhance the college’s academic presence and profile. The PA program meets a key objective of the plan -- creating more partnerships in the Helena community with nonprofits, health care and more.

“St. Peter’s Health has been partnering with Carroll College for over 50 years,” said Chief Executive Officer of St. Peter’s Health Wade Johnson. “Together, we have worked diligently to provide for the needs of those in the Helena community, throughout Montana and beyond. Year after year, Carroll has produced exceptional health care workers in many fields and disciplines… As I think about it, I would say the only issue we have in health care with Carroll College graduates is that we don’t have enough of them."

In partnership with St. Peter’s Health, Carroll plans to construct a clinic on the southwest corner of their campus that will house the PA program.

The PA program is set to receive its first class of 34 students in the fall of 2025. Accreditation for the program is a multi-year process done by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA). Carroll will begin searching for a Founding Program Director for the PA program to come on board by summer of 2023. Once finalized, the position description will be posted on Carroll’s employment page: www.carroll.edu/employment.

“Our promise to Montana is also our promise to Carroll College, which is that together, we know we can improve health and health care in Montana,” said Rasmussen.

"The (Montana Medical Association) looks forward to the day when these talented students join the health care teams across Montana," wrote MMA in a press release. "The Montana Medical Association has no doubt that future graduates of this new PA program at Carroll College will deliver outstanding care to future patients and strengthen the health care landscape of Montana and beyond.”