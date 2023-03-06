The Joseph Michael “Joey” McKeon Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Helena High School’s Gabriella Radley, a senior, at the Helena and Capital High Swim Team Banquet. McKeon was also a Bengal many years ago.

"My wife and I, along with our daughter Erin McKeon and Mary McKeon offer this scholarship and legacy award in memory of our son and brother who left us to early in life as a result of an automobile accident," said Jim McKeon. "This is our 12th year offering the scholarship and legacy award, and we are honored to be able to recognize all the student swimmers and the high school sport of swimming."

The $1,000 scholarship goes to support a Helena high school swimmer in furthering their education after high school. The team also created the Joey McKeon Legacy Award which is given out each year to a swimmer who embodies Joey’s spirit, which was awarded to HHS’ Allison Christensen.

The scholarship was founded in 2010 as a way for the family to honor the memory of Joey, who passed away in 2009 after crashing on Montana’s winter roads at the age of 19, six months after graduating high school.

Joey swam on the Helena High School swim team from 2006-2009 where his nickname was “Legacy” because he wore a t-shirt with that phrase on it to every meet since his freshman year. He started swimming when he was 6 years old for the Helena Lions Swim Team.