Jefferson Elementary celebrates 'Lights on Afterschool Week' with the governor

Gov. Greg Gianforte was among those who attended an open house Tuesday at Jefferson Elementary School observing "Lights on Afterschool Week" in honor of afterschool programs.

Coordinator Kirstan Roush, who’s been with School Age Child Care (SACC) for 17 years, laughed after one of the students asked the governor if he was really the governor. They didn’t believe the governor would just show up to their school, especially in jeans, also known as the Montana governor dress code.

The governor proclaimed Oct. 17-21 as "Lights on Afterschool Week" in the Treasure State, noting “Montanans recognize quality afterschool programs serve our youth and communities by providing a safe and engaging environment for children to reach their full potential, by supporting working families, and by engaging members of the community in promoting the welfare of our children.”

Nearly 40 people attended the Jefferson Elementary event, not counting families of the children who regularly attend the program.

Located around the gym were various stations for coloring, building and more activities for the students. At the open house, SACC celebrated its 30th anniversary, and Montana Afterschool Alliance (MTAA) celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Roush highlighted how important after school care is for families, especially ones with dual income.

“We’re super fortunate we have an afterschool program like SACC in Helena,” said Roush. “... I think that the school individuals who first came up with the idea of having an afterschool program in Helena 30 years ago, I mean there weren’t really two income households around then. It’s just like they were visionaries. I can only imagine the need from here on just continues.”

SACC serves around 350 students at Helena’s 11 elementary schools for afterschool care with a 14-students-to-1-staff ratio. Four Helena elementary schools, Jefferson, Rossiter, Jim Darcy and Central, also have morning care.

“I have loved every minute of it, watching the kids go from kindergarten to fifth grade,” said Jamie Merrill, who is the on-site SACC manager for Jefferson and handles billing for the organization. “Afterwards, you're in a store, and you hear, 'Jamie!' And there’s this teenage kid that towers over you.”

Merrill said parents can pick a three-day or five-day schedule for their children’s afterschool care with SACC. The three-day schedule costs around $122 per month per child, and the five-day schedule is about $180 per month for child one and any child after that is 10% off. There’s also low-cost tuitions and scholarships available for students through Child Care Connections.

The governor’s proclamation points out that about 25 million families nationwide report that they would enroll their children in an afterschool care program if one was available. Data from America After 3PM reveals that for every one child enrolled in after school care, four more are waiting to get in, according to a press release from MTAA.

Since 2000, "Lights on Afterschool Week" programs have taken place across the nation to highlight the essential role afterschool programs play in the lives of children, families and communities.

“Afterschool and out-of-school programs are integral for Montana’s communities,” said Rachel Wanderscheid, the director of the MTAA. “They provide parents with a safe place for their children while they finish their workdays, assist schools in providing kids with academic support and learning recovery, but most importantly they give our youth a safe, fun place to engage with peers and grow into our future citizens and leaders.”