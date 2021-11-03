Jefferson County voters pass $12.5M bond to upgrade high school

Jefferson County voters on Tuesday approved a $12.5 million bond to overhaul the high school in Boulder.

The bond passed with 1,678 votes for and 1,077 votes against the project. The upgrades to the high school are set to be the first major upgrades to the school since 1985.

"I am humbled and thankful for the support of the voters of Jefferson High School District #1," said superintendent Tim Norbeck. "The teamwork of all involved and the support and direction of the board of trustees, committee members and patrons was instrumental in passing the bond."

According to SMA Architecture associate Scott Deitle, the initial estimate for the project is that it will add 19,000 square feet to the school building. There is also the possibility of a 2,000-square-foot addition to the school's Career and Technical Education space.

The project will also see a significant overhaul of many other spaces within the aging school building.

The timeline for the project is uncertain due to the ongoing shortage of materials for construction projects.

"With similar school projects, we estimate about a year of design and permitting, followed by approximately 16-18 months of construction. We usually try to start work at the beginning of a summer break and finish at the end of the summer the following year," Deitle said. "During these projects, we will need to evaluate the feasibility of using temporary classes or facilities, staging around areas where students are located, and ensuring all security, vehicle and accessibility protocols are followed. So yes, we do estimate moving students around within the school during construction times, and completing some phases during summer breaks. For this project, yes, we could build the addition, relocate classes to it and renovate the old spaces. East Middle School in Butte is finish up a similar phased construction process that has been very successful."

Since the last upgrades, over 30 years ago, the school has seen a significant increase in the number of students in its halls. Norbeck said the project aims to not only increase safety and security, but to expand the number of opportunities for Jefferson County students.

Additionally, the project will bring the school into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The bond is set to be paid over the next 20 years and will cost taxpayers approximately $53.55 per year on a $100,000 home, $107.10 per year on a $200,000 home and $160.65 per year on a $300,000 home.

"I look forward to the school improvements and the future opportunities for the students at JHS," said Norbeck.



