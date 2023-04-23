Tucked away in the mountains in Boulder, nine Carroll College Anthrozoology students braved a blizzard to participate in a two-day Trauma Healing Equine Therapy Retreat for their class Modalities in Equine Assisted Services.

“We’ve talked about how it’s so important to work on your own stuff before you can help somebody, and I think horses can maybe help you with that because they’ll call you out,” said Dr. Marie Suthers, anthrozoology (ANZ) professor and department chair. “... If you’re having a bad day, take it to the barn because the horses are going to know you’re having a bad day.”

Within the ANZ major, students can minor in canine or equine. The ANZ program explores the ways animals occupy space in interactions in the human social and cultural worlds. It is made up of multiple disciples such as psychology, sociology, anthropology, geography and more with the goal of improving the lives of animals and people through animal-assisted therapy, service occupations, veterinary medicine, etc.

Suthers joined Carroll’s ANZ program in 2012 with more than 25 years in veterinary practice, education and research on human-animal interactions. She had previously gone to this retreat, and she realized she wanted her students to learn equine-assisted therapy through these types of hands-on experiences.

“It’s the first time I’ve taught this class, so I’ve been developing it,” Suthers said. “These guys have been wonderful to let me develop class as it’s running… One of my goals this semester was to have these guys experience themselves what they might be doing one day.”

The students were split into two groups for the retreat. While one group was learning about equine-assisted trauma therapy with the horses, another group was at Boulder Hot Springs doing group therapy led by therapist Patricia Swan-Smith.

In group therapy, Swan-Smith takes the students through discussions about coping skills, negative thoughts, journaling, a box exercise and more. People write traumas or any issues they believe they need to work on on colorful scraps of paper and place them inside the box. They can take things out of the box when they feel the need to work on them or put them back when they need a break from working on them.

“Today I learned a lot about there’s more to trauma than I thought,” said Abbie Peterson, a senior ANZ student at Carroll. “I always thought it was like PTSD or getting hurt or a car accident, but there’s so much more to it is what I’m taking home so far.”

“I just absolutely love these women and what they did today,” Swan-Smith said. “To be able to be vulnerable and learn more about trauma and trust each other -- just a phenomenal experience every time we do it.”

Sheri Scurr, a certified equine-assisted experiential education practitioner who runs Heart Connections Horsemanship, guided the group with the horses. With the blizzard, the sessions had to be shortened to the experiential part of learning about the nervous system states with a horse in the round pen. The four horses were named Luna, Clover, Patriot and Romeo.

“That’s what we did in the round pen. We walked through symbolically the different states of the nervous system,” Scurr said. “It’s like a meditation to walk through the different stations.”

Scurr stated that when someone is in the sympathetic nervous system, she asks them to touch the trauma they had put in their trauma box earlier that morning while the horse is there to regulate and deregulate.

On a typical retreat without snow, there’d be grazing up on the hill to learn to be present with the internal and external landscapes. There would also be grooming the horses with a focus on mindfulness.

“Authenticity is the most important thing to a horse in belonging to the herd,” Scurr said. “There’s a synergy between these sessions because I can talk about these things in the equine sessions, but Patricia takes it deep, applying life situations into the traumas that they’re sharing in their group therapy.”

Scurr said they’ve been doing these retreats that last about three or four days for about four years now, with around 70 or 80 women attending. Their next retreat is May 25-28, and the deadline to register is May 1. Email swnsmth@outlook.com for more information.

“It’s not about letting go. I don’t ever say it’s about letting go,” said Swan-Smith. “It’s about making peace with the trauma.”