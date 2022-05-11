Incumbents certified as winners of East Helena school board election

One of the two reelected East Helena Public Schools board of trustees members was sworn in Monday night after the school district certified its May 3 election results.

Scott Walter took his oath, while a family emergency prevented Marcia Ellermeyer from taking part in the ceremony.

"I'm looking forward to serving the district another three years and continue to work with these great people," Walter told the Independent Record on election night.

District Superintendent Dan Rispens said in an interview Wednesday that Ellermeyer will be sworn in at a to-be-determined date likely later this month.

Ellermeyer and Walter have a combined nearly four decades of experience serving on the school board and have helped oversee some substantial growth within their district in recent years.

"I think this election was a strong show of support from the community," Rispens said. "It shows that folks are happy with the way things are going with their schools."

He said the district stands to benefit from retaining their institutional knowledge on the board.

"This board in particular has been super proactive in seeking out leadership training," Rispens said. "They work very hard to be a high functioning board."

With continued challenges of unprecedented growth ahead, Rispens said this board can meet the occasion.

"Growth is a big one," he said.

He said managing facilities to stay ahead of the curve and increased long-range planning will ensure the district can serve its student population.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district expected to add around 130 new students as a new freshman class was added to East Helena High School. Rispens said the district actually added around 260 students in total, 130 at the high school and another 130 spread across all grade levels.

Ellermeyer previously told the Independent Record maintaining "the strength and health of the district" is what sparked its growth, and she sees it as an integral part of the community.

"The school district keeps the community alive; it promotes growth," she said.

Walter credited the district's success to "partnerships the district and board have formed with parents, students and the community."

