'I'd love to go back and do it again': PAL students attend EconoQuest Conference

For high school teachers wondering how to make economics fun, look no further than EconoQuest.

The Montana World Affairs Council put on the first ever EconoQuest Conference in Bozeman from Oct. 23-25. Students Ashton Thompson (senior), Adam Rea (junior) and Nova Charlton (senior) from Helena’s Project for Alternative Learning (PAL), along with their government, history and world culture teacher Ryan Cooney, were in attendance.

“The Montana World Affairs Council based in Missoula is a wonderful program, and I want to emphasize to any teacher to get their students involved because it is mostly free. They provide scholarships, transportation, hotel rooms and great programming,” said Cooney. “... I think the benefits and values are too numerous to list.”

The main goal of the conference was to provide Montana students with an opportunity to engage with local companies and government leaders about economics. The takeaway from the conference was basic understanding of economic theory, business investment planning, the impact of global dynamics on our economy and more. Around 12 teams from high schools around the state attended the conference.

Cooney pointed out that the most interesting part of the conference for him was the career expo because Gallatin College introduced people to its Photonics and Laser Technology associate degree.

Graduates of this program will be prepared to “work as a technician in the optics, laser, and photonics support field. Students will have demonstrated knowledge in laser systems, electronics, optics and electro-optics. In particular, graduates will be prepared for a variety of careers in design and manufacturing, materials processing, communications, medical applications, semiconductor fabrication, optical systems, electronics, military applications, sales, and education,” according to Gallatin College’s website. Photonics engineers' average annual salary in the U.S. is around $80,435, according to Glassdoor.

Charlton added that a big part of the career expo was to focus on Montana students staying in Montana to find work.

“Bozeman, as we learned, is the hub for photonics in Montana,” said Cooney. “So all of these people from around the world are coming to Bozeman, Montana, and starting these multi-million-dollar companies, so Gallatin College is trying to provide people who can go work in this industry.”

Another standout event was the International Trade Workshop because PAL won.

“It was this big trade game where we had different resources and they were worth a certain amount of points. I drove a hard bargain,” said Charlton.

“I happen to think it was because of my sales expertise,” chimed in Thompson.

“His sales expertise consisted of them asking if they could trade us something and him looking at me asking ‘Nova, can we?” laughed Charlton.

Each table during the trade workshop was its own country, and PAL was the UK. They received a packet with a set number of cards in it such as three units of lumber, two units of electronics, one unit of coffee, etc. They were all worth a set amount of points, and PAL traded their way to the top of the point chart.

“It was fun watching them participate in that game,” stated Cooney. “I remember initially they were a little anxious because you had to work with kids from all over the state and meet new people, and they rocked it.”

High schools in attendance were also scheduled for a special tour of Montana State University.

“There were supposed to be like 50 kids on this tour, and every other single team couldn’t do it, but these PAL kids got there and did it,” said Cooney. “All these grad students and professors showed up to give us this tour and take us through their labs, and we were the only ones there. We got our own private tour.”

The main event took place toward the end of the conference -- the EconoQuest Competition.

Each school at the conference had a list of industries to pick from and present a board science-fair style. The industries to pick from were cloud computing, bioscience, agriculture, outdoor economy, manufacturing, and more. PAL chose photonics as their industry.

“Photonics and optics is the process of bending light and using lasers to create signals, retrieve information, collect data. It's in 3D printing, medicine and artificial intelligence. It’s used in everything,” said Charlton.

On their poster board, they had to cover things like what is photonics, why it is important and trade within the field to present to schools and judges in attendance. A team from Sentinel High School in Missoula ended up winning this competition.

Other events at the conference were a general luncheon with the European Union Consul, a Museum of the Rockies tour, a Montana Trade and Economy Discussion and more.

Charlton is now considering a possible career in photonics after attending EconoQuest this year, and Thompson may explore Gallatin College and photonics as well. They are both keeping their options open as they move onto the next stage of life soon.

“It was a phenomenal experience. I wish I wasn’t a senior because I’d love to go back and do it again,” said Charlton. “We just had fun.”