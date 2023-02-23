Veronika Fomishyna knew it was the last supper for her family in Ukraine the night of Feb. 23, 2022.

A friend had informed her earlier in the day that the war would start tomorrow and to let her family and friends know. However, she didn’t have the heart to ruin her grandma’s 70th birthday celebration.

“I was going to tell my family, but they were celebrating and so much food was out,” said Fomishyna. “It was like a feast, and they were happy."

The next morning, before the sun even had a chance to rise, Russia invaded Ukraine, and life has been upside down for Fomishyna and many others ever since.

On the one-year anniversary of the start of the war, 23-year-old Fomishyna has found herself on the other side of the world in Helena attending Carroll College through its Global Student Refugee/Asylee Initiative (GSRAI). She’s joined in the program by two other Ukrainian women, 21-year-old Mariia Savchenko and 20-year-old Anzhela Stoliar.

“By providing access to higher education for our Ukrainian students, we are not only helping them to rebuild their lives and continue on their educational path, but we are also providing them with the tools and skills they need to contribute to a more-peaceful and prosperous world,” President of Carroll College John Cech said.

The journey from Ukraine to the United States spanned multiple days and countries. Fomishyna arrived Dec. 11, and Savchenko and Stoliar traveled together, arriving on Jan. 15.

Mariia Savchenko

Savchenko and Stoliar both attended what once was Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University in Mykolaiv. The university has since been destroyed by missiles and bombs.

Savchenko grew up in Mykolaiv. Her dad lives in Germany, but her mom, half-sister and nephew lived in Ukraine. Her mother relocated to Bulgaria when the war started. She's watched as her city has withstood dozens of attacks from Russia over the past year due to its location in the south of Ukraine.

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, refugees came to Mykolaiv and attended school with Savchenko. She said this gave her a sense of the devastation a full-on war with Russia could bring.

“Putin is a murderer,” said Savchenko. “He’s killing infants, women and bombing schools. He doesn’t care that the Ukrainian people are innocent. We did nothing.”

She was working as a manager at a restaurant and was set to graduate soon from university before the war. Savchenko moved with her family to Bulgaria for a month. From there, she and her mother headed to the Czech Republic while the war was raging on in Ukraine. Spending time in other countries made potent the mundane things war quietly steals away, like Christmas.

“Other countries around Europe were setting up for Christmas, but back home on the streets of Ukraine, there were no decorations. There was no Christmas,” said Savchenko.

In October, Carroll College contacted Savchenko and offered her a place to continue her studies. In four days, she traveled through Austria, Moldova and Germany before arriving in Denver then Helena.

She’s starting over as a first-year student studying political science with hopes of becoming a journalist. She’s waiting on her credits from her Ukrainian university to be evaluated and transferred to Carroll. Her host family is Erin Gockel and Rustin Johnson.

Anzhela Stoliar

There’s no checklist on how to prepare for a war, but Stoliar knew she had to do one thing -- keep her phone charged.

“I hoped the war wouldn’t happen, but every night, I’d charge my phone just in case. I kept it charged,” Stoliar said. “... Before the war, I could plan my day and say I have this appointment and go to it. Now if I have a dentist appointment, I could be going there but a missile could be spotted so I have to shelter in under 10 minutes, or I could be in the middle of the dentist appointment and the lights go out.”

Stoliar was attending the same university as Savchenko and was set to graduate soon as well. The two were acquaintances back home but have gotten to know each other better since traveling together to the United States and Carroll.

In Ukraine, Stoliar lived in an apartment in Mykolaiv. On the third day of the war, her front window got blown out. In the midst of winter and a war, she had no choice but to go live in an underground shelter.

“In the shelters you could hear missiles and explosions all around you, and you’re below ground wondering if the building is going to fall on you and bury you,” Stoliar said.

She stayed in the shelter for four nights, wondering if it would be her coffin. Her roommate had relatives in the city, so they went to stay with them for 10 days. In November, Stoliar was reunited with her family after being banned from seeing them for eight months due to their home city Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, being under Russian occupation since March 6.

During those months, Stoliar’s little brother secretly attended a Ukrainian school, an illegal act under Russian occupation. She and her family moved to Korosten in northern Ukraine before she came to the United States. Her family has since headed back home to Kherson as of last week.

Stoliar is hosted by Alana Listoe, and she is currently a first-year student studying international relations at Carroll. Stoliar is also waiting on her credits from her Ukrainian university to be transferred and evaluated by Carroll.

Veronika Fomishyna

Fomishyna was studying in Slovakia at Comenius University when the war started back home. Slovakia was a safer county to be in, but Fomishyna didn’t care about safety. She cared about her family back home in Vinnytsia in west-central Ukraine.

“It was hard to not be home,” said Fomishyna. “All of my family was under one roof, so I’d stay awake at night and wonder if a missile hit, I’d lose everyone. I’d be the last one.”

Fomishyna mentioned how Russia has targeted infrastructure in cities, which has displaced many people internally.

“Everyone has refugees living with them,” said Fomishyna. “Two room apartment, nine people -- it’s OK, I’ll sleep on the floor. I don't mind.”

Fomishyna was volunteering in Ukrainian refugee camps in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, where she met a journalist, Clay Scott, who asked her if she would return to Ukraine with him as a translator, and she said yes. Fomishyna speaks English, Russian, Ukrainian and Slovakian.

Many of these refugees left behind almost everything when they fled, including their animals.

Fomishyna told the story of a dog in a village that was tied to a tree by Russian soldiers. The dog was starving to death, but no one could do anything to help it because land mines had been placed all around it. One step too close, and nothing would be left of the person or the dog. She stated this wasn't the only animal Russians did this to.

Scott learned of the United for Ukraine program that provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family to come to the United States and stay temporarily for a two-year trial period. The journalist is a friend of John and Debra Beaver, who are now Fomishyna’s host family. Scott told them about Fomishyna, and she made her way to Germany to fly to the United States under the Beavers' sponsorship.

Scott is traveling back to Ukraine in a week, where he intends to travel to Fomishyna’s hometown and meet her family to let them know she is safe and doing well.

Fomishyna was studying informatics, accounting and business/management before coming to Carroll. She found out about Carroll’s GSRAI when she was staying in Helena with the Beaver family. She’s hopes to become a social worker.

Carroll’s GSRAI started in the fall, and it now has seven students total -- four Ethiopian and three Ukrainian students. To date, the program has received around $200,000 in donations to fund the education of these students, including a $50,000 donation from the Gianforte Foundation, which is run by the family of Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support of our donors and the Gianforte Family Foundation, whose contributions have made it possible for us to provide these vital educational opportunities for our Ukrainian students,” Cech, the college president, said. “We are especially thankful for Ray and Susie Kuntz whose incredible compassion, generosity and vision have made all the difference in bringing this initiative to life.”

Kuntz highlighted how people can’t save the world, but they can start by helping the person next to them. Dave Hunter and Linda Carlson also played a crucial role in finding students and fundraising for the initiative.

“It’s easy to watch this war and read that in a bombing this many people were killed,” said Kuntz. “We all just let it run off our shoulders and don’t think about it, but when you see these people face-to-face, eyeball-to-eyeball and they’re real people, it makes you reevaluate your whole view.”

Carroll hosted a panel "The War in Ukraine: One Year On" on Wednesday evening. Professors DJ Cash, Dean Pavlakis and Jeremy Johnson discussed Ukraine's origins, the war and potential consequences for Ukraine, Russia and the world. Johnson described how Putin expected to seize Ukraine in days, and explained how Russia's military has turned to "looting, poor organization and a lack of discipline."

The three Ukrainian students spoke as well on their experiences and their families.

“In Ukraine, the word ‘appreciate’ is like the highest level of feeling, so I really appreciate and admire the Ukrainian people,” said Savchenko. “... I’m so appreciative of all America has done and Europe and more for Ukraine. Ukrainians are strong people, and I think we will get through this.”

Cash highlighted President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv on Feb. 20 where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Biden stated: "One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America — and the world — stands with Ukraine."

How to help

To give to the GSRI, go to carroll.edu/give and click the "GIVE NOW" box, then select “Global Student Refugee Initiative.” People can also Email giving@carroll.edu or call 1-406-447-4406. Make checks payable to Carroll College with a memo notation “Global Student Refugee Initiative,” and the address to send them to is Carroll College Office of Institutional Advancement c/o Global Student Refugee Initiative, 1601 N. Benton Ave. Helena, MT 59625. To volunteer as a host family for a displaced student, email HostFamilyHelena@gmail.com.