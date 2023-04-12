Helena Public Schools’ board of trustees took steps Tuesday to fill the seat left open by the death of trustee Lois Fitzpatrick and officially declared her seat vacant.

Fitzpatrick died March 10 from cancer. She was elected in May 2022, and there are still two years left in her term. When a trustee serving on the school board passes away, there is a 60-day time limit to fill the position from the date of death, which would be May 9.

“Tonight, you will declare the position vacant, and then you will put together a procedure, and I’ll notice it up on the website … that there’s a vacancy and anyone interested in serving on the board, there will be an application for them to fill out,” said Janelle Mickelson, the district’s business services administrator.

Once an application is filled out, it needs to be submitted to Mickelson. The deadline for applications is April 28.

At the May 2 board meeting, the board will interview the potential candidates and appoint one to the board. Whomever is appointed will be sworn in with the other school board candidates at the May 16 meeting.

“If you fail to fill this vacancy within 60 days, the county superintendent (Katrina Chaney) will fill that position for you,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson said whomever is appointed to the position will serve on the board for one year and will have to run for reelection in the next cycle “so the rotation of trustees, the terms, stay in line, assuming there’s no changes in the legislature.”

The board voted unanimously 6-0 to declare the vacancy and approve the procedure. For more information, contact boardoftrustees@helenaschools.org.