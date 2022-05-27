HHS class shares love of literature on Mount Helena

“Literature is life.”

This is the ethos that carries Helena High School English teacher Geoff Proctor and his senior English students to the top of Mount Helena at dawn every year.

At 5 a.m., Proctor and a dozen of his students gathered at the Mount Helena trailhead for their final exam Tuesday. The test was at the summit.

As the sun crept over the Big Belt Mountains, Proctor’s students crept over the top of Mount Helena.

The final exam consisted of each student reciting a work of literature or film and sharing with the class why it’s important to them. Proctor encourages his students to memorize their recitations.

Two girls started with a skit performance from the television show "Vampire Diaries." Next was a Robert Frost poem, then a monologue from Shakespeare's "Hamlet."

In between recitations were meditations on how the words resonated with students and plenty of laughter, silence and applause.

One student drew the class' attention to the city down below and recited a thank you letter to the high school, reflecting on the jubilee and tribulations she and her peers experienced over the last four years.

Every day from Tuesday through Friday, Proctor took a different group up the mountain for their final exam.

On Friday morning a student sang “Edelweiss” from "The Sound of Music" with impromptu guitar and violin backing from fellow classmates.

For Proctor, the mountaintop recitations mark the end of this chapter of the students’ lives.

There are two important components to the exam: sharing a love of the outdoors during the early hours of morning and the culmination of their academic career thus far.

“It’s a culmination of their maturation, their pursuits and their voices,” said Proctor. “For some students they've never been up to the top of Mount Helena, for others it’s symbolic of their childhood -- standing on the mountain they stared at all these years.”

It’s important for his students to have the last word, Proctor said, and this is their opportunity to do so.

It marks an end in this chapter of Proctor’s life too.

This will be the last group of students Proctor will hike with to Mount Helena’s summit. After 28 years of teaching in the school district, he is retiring from teaching to continue, full-time, coaching professional cyclocross racers. It's a passion he’s always carried with him alongside teaching.

The final recitation of the nearly three decade tradition Friday morning was a student’s rendition of the Pete Seeger tune “Turn, Turn, Turn”:

“A time to build up, a time to break down.

"A time to dance, a time to mourn.

"A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together.”

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.