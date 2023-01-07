Helena's St. Andrew School pilots new classical Catholic curriculum

St. Andrew School in Helena has been a classical Catholic school since it first opened its doors in 1996, and the Griffins are building upon that tradition in a new way.

The school is piloting a new classical Catholic curriculum called St. Patrick’s Curriculum, founded by Lisa Kearns and Dr. Diana Philpott, for the 2022-23 school year.

Kearns worked for Aquinas Learning, a classical Catholic curriculum, and has been developing Catholic curricula since about 2010. Philpott attended Notre Dame for her undergraduate studies and received her doctorate in atmospheric sciences from Harvard.

“Lisa and I were committed to making a pre-K through eighth curriculum for Catholic schools that both encourages the real learning of skills so that they can … read, write, think and speak but doing it with beautiful Catholic content, the rich heritage of our faith,” said Philpott.

Kearns and Philpott were both working on developing curriculum when they met in 2014 and started to develop St. Patrick’s Curriculum together.

Philpott’s husband is a professor at Notre Dame where St. Andrew’s new principal, Dr. Brian Barrett, received his doctorate in theology. Philpott met Barrett when he was at Notre Dame, and Barrett reached out to her in the early months of 2022 about St. Patrick’s Curriculum coming to St. Andrew.

“Ultimately, what I really hope is that this curriculum encourages students … to integrate all the subjects of their learning,” said Barrett. “That it allows them to find creative connections between history, literature, art, music and even their math and religion classes.”

The curriculum is free to any school that wants to implement it, and the only expense is travel for Kearns and Philpott to come do training for the teachers on how to teach classically. Philpott and Kearns both stopped by St. Andrew in 2022 before the school year started for trainings. In the middle of October 2022, Philpott returned to observe the teachers.

There are two pillars to St. Patrick’s Curriculum. One is English Language Arts (ELA), which is focused on hard-skills such as grammar, reading, writing and more. ELA is being piloted in grades K-5 this year.

Jill Bileyu’s second grade class came in from recess to start working on their ELA. The students practice their handwriting and spelling by writing down the tricky phrase she reads, “The eight sleighs weigh eighty grams.”

Next up, Bileyu picks the vocabulary word of the day, “plunge,” by reading a sentence from the class' book on Saint George. The students raise their hands to guess what the word "plunge" means until they find the correct meaning. They then come up with their own sentences with "plunge" in it and share them with the rest of the class. This holistic lesson works listening skills, thinking skills, imagination, spelling and handwriting.

The next pillar is Salvation History -- history with God at the center. It covers religious events from the fall in the Garden of Eden to the end of time foretold by John the Evangelist. Salvation History is being piloted with third and seventh grades this year at St. Andrew.

“It’s really looking to cultivate in the students that this is their story, and their lives right now are their chapter of the story,” said Philpott. “What they do is going to set up the world for the people who come next and they are leaning on all the good deeds of all who came before them.”

Katie Harber’s third grade class is doing their Salvation History lesson. They’re currently in medieval history and going over saints from that time period in various parts of the world.

They’re learning about Saint Gregory, and Harber reads his story out loud about how he was born into a wealthy Roman family but gave it all up to become a monk. He eventually became the pope, even though he didn’t want the position at first.

After the story, the class talked about ways they related to Saint Gregory. Next, the class did an in depth analysis of a painting of Saint Gregory. In the painting, he’s giving the gift of Gregorian chant, a style of singing found in services of the Roman Catholic Church.

“The reason St. Patrick’s and specifically Salvation History works so well for our school is that the integrating principle is the history of the church, so that is what is incorporated into all these different elements of the curriculum,” said Harber. “Even though I call it Salvation History, we are doing copy work, dictation, art, and beautiful literature that teaches them vocabulary and helps them become better writers.”

In classical, students aim to master a concept at a more restful pace instead of checking boxes and cramming in knowledge. Philpott describes it as a “ladder of learning” and that each teacher is a step on the ladder. This results in teachers having to take less time to review concepts from past grades because students have more foundational knowledge.

“(Teachers) have all year to spend on (their step) and to make sure every student gets to mastery and can do it excellently,” said Philpott. “That’s quite different from the modern classroom where teachers are asked to do way too much, often inappropriately early for an age group's abilities. The teacher is rushing through material, and the children have a lot of sense of failure.”

Proficiency is measured differently as well in classical curriculum. In classical assessment, mistakes are seen as a positive thing to let a teacher know where a student is at, not a negative.

St. Andrew elementary students no longer receive letter grades on their report cards. Instead, the report card is divided into two assessments. The first is the academic assessment, which is scored as “N” for needs improvement, “S” for steady progress and “M” for mastery.

The second assessment area is effort, which is graded on a number scale; one is for needs improvement, two is for satisfactory and three is for exceeding expectations. There’s an additional section for teachers' notes on a student’s character development in virtues such as prudence, justice, temperance and fortitude.

St. Patrick’s Curriculum has been implemented as of October 2022 in schools in six states. Several pilot schools have tried the curriculum in the last five years, and Kearns and Philpott feel like it is just about refined to the point where they could start to distribute it in mass. At St. Andrew’s November board meeting, the board voted to approve the full adoption of St. Patrick’s Curriculum for K-8 next school year.

“I have found more joy in this curriculum than I have in most things I have ever taught, and there’s so many reasons for that,” said Harber. “... Hopefully, I think it helps them see their place in a much bigger, grander picture than a more narrow focus on just what’s in their world.”